Gel Ice Pack Market to Hit USD 572.5 Million by 2032, Driven by Chronic Conditions and Injuries

Burlingame, CA, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Gel Ice Pack Market is estimated to be valued at USD 311.2 Mn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 572.5 Mn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% from 2025 to 2032. This sustained growth is fueled by rising demand across healthcare, sports therapy, and food transportation, supported by growing awareness of injury prevention and the importance of temperature-sensitive logistics.

Global Gel Ice Pack Market Key Takeaways

Reusable gel ice packs are expected to remain the top-selling product type, accounting for a market revenue of 55.6% by 2025.

Based on material, non-toxic gel packs category is set to account for 56.8% of the global gel ice pack market share in 2025.

Post-surgery recovery is projected to remain the most lucrative application for gel ice packs, capturing a market share of 32.1% by 2025.

North America, with an estimated market share of 36.3% in 2025, is expected to maintain its lead over the global gel ice pack industry.

Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as the most lucrative pocket for gel ice pack manufacturers, holding a global market share of 29.2% in 2025.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Conditions and Injuries Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest gel ice pack market analysis outlines prominent factors driving industry growth. One such key growth factor is the increasing incidence of chronic diseases and sports-related industries.

The global incidence of chronic conditions like arthritis, back pain, and musculoskeletal diseases is increasing significantly. This, in turn, drives demand for pain management solutions like gel ice packs.

Likewise, the number of sports-related injuries continues to mount globally. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, more than 3.5 million children aged 14 and younger are injured annually in the U.S. while playing sports or participating in recreational activities.

This rise in sport-related injuries is expected to boost sales of gel ice packs. These ice packs are effective in reducing inflammation as well as alleviating discomfort. They are being widely used for managing pain caused by chronic conditions and injuries.

Environmental Concerns and Availability of Alternative Limiting Market Growth

The future gel ice pack market outlook looks bright. However, rising environmental concerns and availability of alternative cooling solutions might limit market growth to some extent in the coming years.

The environmental impact of disposable gel ice packs is worrying people and authorities. As a result, more consumers are opting for eco-friendly options, which is reducing gel ice pack market demand.

In addition, many consumers opt for alternatives like dry ice and ice packs due to their cost-effectiveness and other benefits. This is also posing a challenge to the gel ice pack market growth.

Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Pain Relief Creating Growth Opportunities

There is a notable shift towards non-pharmaceutical and non-invasive pain management therapies. This is expected to drive demand for gel ice packs throughout the forthcoming period.

Gel ice packs offer a drug-free alternative for pain relief, which is particularly appealing to consumers seeking natural treatment options. Thus, rising preference for non-invasive pain management solutions is likely to create growth opportunities for gel ice pack manufacturers.

Emerging Gel Ice Pack Market Trends

Growth of home healthcare services is a key growth-shaping trend in the gel ice pack market. Patients recovering from surgeries or managing chronic conditions at home require effective and convenient pain management solutions, boosting demand for these gel ice packs.

Expanding use of gel ice packs in post-surgical care and physiotherapy is acting as a catalyst, triggering sales growth. Gel ice packs are increasingly becoming an integral part of modern therapeutic practices due to their non-invasive nature and effectiveness in pain and inflammation management.

Another notable trend is the ongoing product innovation. Manufacturers of gel ice packs are focusing on creating reusable, eco-friendly, and customizable products to meet evolving consumer preferences as well as comply with environmental standards. For instance, there is a rising interest in developing biodegradable gel packs. This shift towards sustainability will help companies to woo eco-conscious customers.

Rapid growth of e-commerce and online retail is making gel ice packs more accessible to a wider consumer base. Rising gel ice pack sales through these online shopping platforms is expected to boost the target market.

Analyst’s View

“The global gel ice pack industry is poised to exhibit strong growth, owing to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and sports-related injuries, growing demand for non-invasive pain management solutions, ongoing product innovation, and rise of home healthcare,” said a senior CMI analyst.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Gel Ice Pack Market

Event Description and Impact Rise in Sports and Fitness Activities Description: There is an increase in participation in organized sports, gyms, and home fitness post-pandemic. Impact: This is expected to drive gel ice pack demand for injury recovery, muscle therapy, and personal wellness kits, especially in North America and Europe. Advancements in Cold Chain for Biologics & Vaccines Description: Temperature-controlled logistics for biologics, mRNA vaccines, and personalized medicines is expanding. Impact: This creates higher demand for premium, medical-grade gel ice packs capable of maintaining strict temperature ranges during shipment. Sustainability & Eco-Friendly Product Push Description: There is a rising consumer interest in sustainable packaging as well as reusable medical products. Impact: Manufacturers are investing in biodegradable gel packs and reusable packs.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in gel ice pack market report:

Cold Ice

Lifoam Industries

Nordic Ice

Ice-Brix

Cryopak

Gel Frost Packs

Polar Tech Industries

Ningbo Hejia Ice Pack Co., Ltd.

Rapid Aid

Techniice

FlexiKold

ActiveWrap

ThermoSafe

Cureve

Pelton Shepherd





Key Developments

In August 2024, Altor Solutions announced plans to acquire Lifoam, a prominent manufacturer of solutions like thermal shippers and refrigerant gel packs, from Jadex Inc. This acquisition will help the company to expand its presence in protective and cold-chain packaging sector

In July 2024, Cryopak acquired Garden State Cold Storage’s Gel-Pack manufacturing segment. This acquisition will help Cryopak to both produce gel-packs and perform freezing operations at the same facility.

Market Segmentation

Product Type Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

Reusable Packs

Disposable Packs

Application Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

Post-surgery Recovery

Pain Relief

Physical Therapy

Chronic Condition Treatment

Injury First Aid

Muscle Recovery

Others (Temperature-Sensitive Drug Transport)





Material Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

Non-toxic Gel Packs Medical-grade Gel Plant-based Gel

Toxic-Free Gel Packs PVC-based Gel







End User Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Healthcare Patients

Pharmaceutical and Logistics Companies

Sports Facilities and Athletes

Others





Distribution Channel Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

Online Sales

Offline Sales

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



