MICHELIN Guide Colorado Reaches New Heights with First Two Star Restaurant

DENVER, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Wolf’s Tailor becomes Colorado’s first Two Starred restaurant

Three new One Starred restaurants join this year’s selection

50 total restaurants, 15 cuisine types reflected in state Guide

The Wolf’s Tailor became the first Two MICHELIN Starred restaurant in Colorado as the 2025 MICHELIN Guide Colorado selection was revealed today.

In addition to a new Two Starred restaurant, the state Guide welcomes three new One MICHELIN Starred restaurants with Kizaki, Margot and Mezcaleria Alma, which are all located in Denver. This brings the selection’s total to eight One Starred restaurants. Additionally, Cozobi Fonda Fina in Boulder was awarded a Bib Gourmand for great food at a great value.

“Year three marks an exciting year for the Colorado selection, with the first Two Star restaurant being awarded to The Wolf’s Tailor,” said Gwendal Poullennec, the International Director of the MICHELIN Guide. “The selection is full of talent and a wide array of cuisine types proving Colorado is an international culinary destination for travelers both near and far. Congratulations to this year’s chefs and restaurant teams for your dedication and passion.”

Here are the new MICHELIN Star restaurants and Bib Gourmands, with Inspector notes from each (Inspectors’ comments in full on the MICHELIN Guide website and mobile app):

Two MICHELIN Stars

The Wolf’s Tailor (Denver; Contemporary cuisine)

Offering a seamless dining experience as intriguing as its name, this comfortable haven blends together creativity, attention to detail, and charm. Chef Taylor Stark and his team stitch together an ambitious multicourse menu from culinary influences near and far. The meal starts with a trio of canapés utilizing product trim, making a clear statement about the kitchen’s sustainable gastronomy efforts. From there, meals may include a Berkshire pork dumpling with a turmeric and dill broth, or velvety Colorado bison loin plated with apricot and grilled zucchini glazed with a dried shrimp caramel. A rigorous commitment to local sourcing as well as gorgeously manicured presentations underpin these far-flung creations.

One MICHELIN Star

Kizaki (Denver; Japanese cuisine)

Going back more than four decades, Chef Toshi Kizaki has been a veritable trailblazer of Denver’s sushi scene, but he’s not content to rest on his laurels. In a culmination of his long career, he now raises the stakes with this luxurious counter, bringing a new echelon of omakase to the Mile High City. Blending traditional edomae techniques and creative modern flourishes, the extensive menu alternates between small dishes like gorgeously marbled black-and-white sesame tofu and nigiri carefully crafted by Chef Kizaki himself. Exceptional ingredient quality is a given from start to finish, spanning a treasure trove of oceanic delicacies, from buttery, lightly seared black-throat sea perch to silvery, vinegar- accented gizzard shad.

Margot (Denver; Contemporary cuisine)

After years spent as an esteemed pop-up, Chef Justin Fulton’s passion project has found a permanent berth at a cozy eight-seat counter tucked inside a larger shared space. Offered as a contemporary multicourse tasting that follows the seasons, his signature cuisine is both global and distinctly Coloradan, taking inspiration from local ingredients while weaving together wide-ranging influences. Examples might include airy Parisian gnocchi bathed in a luxurious sauce of mascarpone and caviar, or impeccably cooked dry-aged duck breast matched with cherries and a rich, subtle truffle jus. Individual loaves of fluffy olive oil brioche, freshly baked for each guest, capture the meal’s easygoing charms, echoed by the disarmingly warm hospitality of the staff.

Mezcaleria Alma (Denver; Mexican cuisine)

Lightning strikes twice for dynamo Chef Johnny Curiel with this parallel concept cheek- by-jowl next to his celebrated flagship. As the name suggests, the small stylish space has a mezcal bar vibe—and a list of inventive, mouthwatering agave spirit-based cocktails to go with it—but it’s also a showcase for Chef Curiel’s culinary talents. Evoking the vibrant creativity of Mexico City’s restaurant scene, the succinct menu is sprinkled with international flavors, as in an herbaceous ceviche of kanpachi that incorporates dill and roasted garlic, or a subtly spiced aguachile of Santa Barbara uni and Hokkaido scallop with mandarin and crispy ginger. Meats, like tender, slow-cooked duck piled atop a crisp blue corn tlacoyo and accented with zingy xni-pec salsa, show similar éclat.

Bib Gourmand

The MICHELIN Guide Inspectors identified one new restaurant to award the Bib Gourmand designation, which recognizes eateries for great food at a great value.

Colorado’s 2025 Bib Gourmand restaurants

MICHELIN Special Awards

In addition to the Bib Gourmand and Stars, the Guide announced four Special Awards:

Hotels

The restaurants join the MICHELIN Guide selection of hotels, which features the most exceptional places to stay in Colorado and throughout the world.

Each hotel in the selection has been chosen by MICHELIN Guide experts for its extraordinary style, service, and personality — with options for all budgets — and each can be booked directly through the MICHELIN Guide website and app. The selection for Colorado features the state’s most spectacular hotels, including a luxury mountain hotel like Dunton Hot Springs (Two MICHELIN Keys) or the Little Nell (One MICHELIN Key) nestled amidst a pristine Rocky Mountain setting. It also highlights standouts from our “Plus” collection like the Source Hotel and the Crawford Hotel (One MICHELIN Key) both located in Denver.

The MICHELIN Guide is a benchmark in gastronomy. Now it’s setting a new standard for hotels. Visit the MICHELIN Guide website, or download the free app for iOS and Android, to discover every restaurant in the selection and book an unforgettable hotel.

The 2025 MICHELIN Guide Colorado selection:

Colorado’s 2025 MICHELIN-Starred restaurants

Colorado’s 2025 MICHELIN-Green-Starred restaurants

Colorado’s 2025 Recommended restaurants

The MICHELIN Guide in North America

Michelin announced its first North American Guide in 2005 for New York. Guides have also been added in Chicago (2011); Washington, D.C. (2017); California (San Francisco in 2007, statewide 2019); Florida (Greater Miami, Orlando and Tampa in 2022, adding Greater Fort Lauderdale, The Palm Beaches and St. Pete-Clearwater in 2025, statewide in 2026); Toronto (2022); Vancouver (2022); Colorado (2023); Atlanta (2023), Mexico (2024), Texas (2024), Québec (2024), the American South (2025), Boston (2025) and Philadelphia (2025).

About the MICHELIN Guide

Recognized globally for excellence and quality, the MICHELIN Guide offers a selection of world-class restaurants.

The famous one, two and three MICHELIN Stars identify establishments serving exceptional cuisine that’s rich in flavor, remarkably executed and infused with the personality of a talented chef.

The Bib Gourmand is a designation given to select restaurants that offer good quality food for a good value – often known as personal favorites among the inspectors when dining on their own time.

The MICHELIN Green Star honors restaurants that are pioneers in sustainable

Recommended restaurants and special professional awards are also highlighted by the MICHELIN Guide inspectors.

The MICHELIN Guide remains a reliable companion for any traveler seeking an unforgettable meal and hospitality experience. The Guide was first published in France at the turn of the 20th century to encourage the development of car mobility as well as tire sales by giving practical advice to motorists. Progressively, the Guide has specialized in restaurant and hotel recommendations. Michelin’s inspectors still use the same criteria and manner of selection that were used by the inspectors in the very beginning.

The restaurant selections join the MICHELIN Guide selection of hotels, which features the most unique and exciting places to stay around the world. Visit the MICHELIN Guide website, or download the free app for iOS and Android, to discover every restaurant in the selection and book an amazing hotel.

Thanks to the rigorous MICHELIN Guide selection process that is applied independently and consistently in more than 60 destinations (60+ Guides), the MICHELIN Guide has become an international benchmark in fine dining.

All restaurants in the Guide are recommended by Michelin’s anonymous inspectors, who are trained to apply the same time-tested methods used by Michelin inspectors for many decades throughout the world. This ensures a uniform, international standard of excellence. As a further guarantee of complete objectivity, Michelin inspectors pay all their bills in full, and only the quality of the cuisine is evaluated.

To fully assess the quality of a restaurant, the inspectors apply five criteria defined by Michelin: product quality; mastery of cooking techniques; harmony of flavors; the personality of the chef as reflected in the cuisine; and consistency over time and across the entire menu. These criteria guarantee a consistent and fair selection so a Starred restaurant has the same value regardless of whether it is in Paris, New York or anywhere else in the world.

About Michelin North America, Inc.

Michelin is building a world-leading manufacturer of life-changing composites and experiences. Pioneering engineered materials for more than 130 years, Michelin is uniquely positioned to make decisive contributions to human progress and to a more sustainable world.

Drawing on its deep know-how in polymer composites, Michelin is constantly innovating to manufacture high-quality tires and components for critical applications in demanding fields as varied as mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energies and healthcare.

The care placed in its products and deep customer knowledge inspire Michelin to offer the finest experiences. This spans from providing data- and AI-based connected solutions for professional fleets to recommending outstanding restaurants and hotels curated by the MICHELIN Guide.

Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America, Inc. has approximately 23,500 employees and operates 36 production facilities in the United States (michelinman.com) and Canada (michelin.ca).

For more information, contact:

Carly Grieff

Michelin North America carly.grieff@michelin.com