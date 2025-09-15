Baltic Horizon Fund publishes its NAV for August 2025

The net asset value (NAV) per unit of the Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) increased to EUR 0.6784 at the end of August 2025 (0.6772 as of 31 July 2025). The month-end total net asset value of the Fund was EUR 97.4 million (EUR 97.2 million as of 31 July 2025). The EPRA NRV as of 31 August 2025 stood at EUR 0.7239 per unit.

In August 2025, the consolidated net rental income of the Fund was EUR 1.1 million (EUR 1.0 million in July 2025). The increase was mostly driven by the new rent income from the recently handed-over premises to the anchor tenant of S27.

At the end of August 2025, the Fund’s consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 5.8 million (31 July 2025: EUR 7.5 million). The decrease in cash was primarily due to loan repayments totaling approximately EUR 1 million and a bond coupon payment of EUR 0.5 million. As of 31 August 2025, the total consolidated assets of the Fund were EUR 238.2 million (31 July 2025: EUR 239.3 million).

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

