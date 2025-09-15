Bitget Opens 2026 Graduate Program to Build the Next Billion Minds

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is opening applications for its 2026 Graduate Program, a global track under Bitget’s Blockchain4Youth initiative, recruiting next-generation talent from top universities and placing them directly into real Web3 workstreams.

The timeline is quick: applications open today, interviews begin in October, offers are delivered in December, and onboarding starts in 2026. Graduates will rotate across high-impact teams with senior mentorship and hands-on ownership, with over 50 roles available in engineering, product management, business development, growth, branding, operations, data analytics, algorithm, and risk control. The goal is simple: make high-impact roles accessible to the next generation and give them room to build.

“We believe in the future and that’s exactly why we are hiring for it,” said Vugar Usi Zade, Chief Operating Officer at Bitget. “This program is not just about building blockchain; it is about building thinkers who can question, design, and deliver. Together, Bitget is looking to build the next billion minds.”

To kick off the season, Blockchain4Youth and Blockchain4Her, two CSR initiatives launched by Bitget, will co-host a Web3 diversity career session at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) on 20 September together with the 0xU student community. Bitget employees will share their professional experiences, discuss case studies, and connect one-on-one with candidates who want to build at the intersection of finance, technology, and culture.

Bitget is looking for proactive self-starters who are curious, inventive, and comfortable working across cultures. A genuine interest in AI and Web3 is essential. In return, graduates join one of the world’s fastest-growing exchanges, collaborate with colleagues from more than 50 countries, and advance through a clear development path that combines rotations, mentorship, competitive compensation, and the chance to ship on the frontier.

Anchored in Bitget’s Blockchain4Youth initiative, the Graduate Program is more than a hiring track; it’s a runway into Web3 built around workshops, campus salons, and hands-on mentorship that help graduates ship real products and grow inside a global community. The program sits within B4Y’s broader education roadmap, which pairs early-career opportunities with practical learning to turn literacy into independence and innovation.

Applications are open now. Submit your resume/portfolio here .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP™ , one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

