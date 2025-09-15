North America Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market Rises at 5.74% CAGR by 2034

Ottawa, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North America diabetic foot ulcer treatment market size was valued at USD 1.27 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 2.22 billion by 2034, rising at a 5.74% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research. Continuous R&D activities and the accelerating cases of diabetes are expanding the global market development.

Key Takeaways

The United States (U.S.) led the North America diabetic foot ulcer treatment market in 2024.

Canada is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during 2025-2034.

By treatment, the biologics segment dominated the market in 2024.

By treatment, the therapy devices segment is expected to grow fastest in the predicted timeframe.

By ulcer type, the neuro-ischemic ulcer segment was dominant in the market in 2024 and is expected to witness rapid expansion during the forecast period.

By end-use, the homecare segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

Market Overview & Potential

The overall North America diabetic foot ulcer treatment market is fostering many standard treatments, including debridement, wound dressings, offloading, and infection control, coupled with new approaches, like Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) for complex wounds. In 2025, the market is promoting novel advances in R&D areas, particularly Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, low-dose shockwave therapy, and topical applications of substances, such as phenytoin and honey, are also applied to enhance healing.

What are the Major Growth Drivers in the Market Expansion?

North America’s aging population, which is highly prone to diabetes, peripheral neuropathy, and peripheral artery disease, is transforming the North America diabetic foot ulcer treatment market growth. Along with this, another crucial driver is a strong, well-established healthcare system that further assists in a broader range of adoption and integration of innovative and advanced DFU therapies. Consequently, a rise in numerous alliances among healthcare services, technology providers, and consulting firms is fueling the huge demand for advanced diabetic foot ulcer treatment.

What are the Key Trends in the Respective Market?

Involvement of heavy R&D investment in diabetes and other collaborations is acting as a major growth factor in the North America diabetic foot ulcer treatment market expansion.

In June 2025, Portage Biotech Inc., an immuno-oncology company, entered into a Subscription Agreement with Compedica Holdings Limited to expand the development and commercialization of Compedica’s medical device technology, mainly the OptiPulse active therapy system, evolved to treat Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFUs).

In March 2025, Podimetrics and Alivi Health entered into a new partnership to support diabetic foot health.

In January 2025, Siren secured $9.5 million, with an $8 million check from lead investor Mölnlycke Health Care to further the development and adoption of its diabetic foot ulcer (DFU) prevention product.



What is the Arising Challenge in the Market?

The North America diabetic foot ulcer treatment market is facing a crucial hurdle in its growth, such as restrictions in time during clinical encounters, concerns with health insurance coverage for routine care and drugs, health literacy between patients, and the stigma linked with diabetes and foot ulcers, all of which create a vital barrier in comprehensive care.

Regional Analysis

How did the US hold a Major Share of the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the US accounted for the largest share of the market, and in the coming era, Canada is estimated to show a notable growth in the North America diabetic foot ulcer treatment market. Mainly, the US encompasses wound cleansing, removal of necrotic (dead) tissue, and the application of proper dressings, like occlusive or semi-occlusive dressings for shallow ulcers. Alongside the exploration of innovative materials, specifically Granexin®, a gel-based biomaterial that targets cell proliferation to optimize reepithelialization. While Canada’s execution of united care pathways, for e.g., the one in Alberta, aims to standardize and boost early screening, care for low-risk patients, and provide access to specialist services for complex conditions.

For instance,

In April 2025, HealthMed and Podimetrics partnered to support diabetes patients in managing foot health and mobility, which will be incorporated into HealthMed's employee-focused portfolio of benefits.



Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market Size and Growth

The global diabetic foot ulcer treatment market size was estimated at US$ 5.20 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to US$ 9.84 billion by 2034, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.04% from 2024 to 2034.

Segmental Insights

By treatment analysis

Why did the Biologics Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

The biologics segment held a major share of the North America diabetic foot ulcer treatment market in 2024. Advancing therapies, such as boosting skin substitutes and stem cell therapies to expand tissue regeneration, are propelling the development. Whereas, the era is developing smart dressings and hydrogels for controlled delivery, alongside promoting exosome-based therapies derived from MSCs. Other evolving solutions comprise human skin equivalents, like Apligraf and Dermagraft, and therapies targeting oxidative stress, such as natural biologics, are influencing the overall innovations.

On the other hand, the therapy devices segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during 2025-2034. This segment consists of a novel dressing approach that releases nitric oxide, with its vasodilatory and antimicrobial properties, ultimately supporting wound blood flow and fighting infection. Another catalyst is Photobiomodulation (PBM) is a low-level light therapy (LLLT) utilizing LEDs is an efficient and portable method to help angiogenesis and tissue repair. Including Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) therapy employing electrical currents to stimulate nerves, with its advantages for patients with DFUs and associated neuropathy.

By ulcer type analysis

How did the Neuro-Ischemic Ulcer Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

The neuro-ischemic ulcer segment held a dominant share of the market in 2024 and will grow rapidly in the North America diabetic foot ulcer treatment market. Rising emphasis on healing rates by highlighting both neurological deficits and poor blood flow through multidisciplinary treatment, like revascularization for severe instances, is fueling the overall market progress. Ongoing innovations in regenerative therapies, especially Regenerating agents (RGTAs), ON101 cream, and nitric oxide-generating dressings, are transforming the robust solutions for DFU. The use of platelet-rich fibrin (PRF) and new topical treatments, such as sucrose octasulfate-impregnated dressings, is assisting in to recovery of neuro-ischemic ulcer.

By end-use analysis

What Made the Homecare Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

The homecare segment held the biggest share of the North America diabetic foot ulcer treatment market in 2024. Primarily, this segment comprises daily foot checking, moisturizing feet, wearing proper footwear, and checking blood sugar level. Moreover, the application of offloading devices, like Total contact casts (TCCs) and specialized footwear, involves redistributing pressure away from the wound site, preventing further damage and boosting healing. Effectiveness of Negative-Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT), expanding the vacuum pressure to improve the healing process at home.

Recent Developments

In September 2025, RION, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company and global leader in exosome-based therapeutics, introduced INTENT Biologics, a new independent biotechnology company exploring first-in-class exosome therapies for Inflammation & Immunology (I&I).

In January 2025, BioStem Technologies, Inc., a leading MedTech company, launched the BR-AM-DFU (BioREtain ® Amniotic Membrane - Diabetic Foot Ulcers) clinical trial to assess Vendaje ® versus standard of care for patients suffering from non-healing diabetic foot ulcers.

Amniotic Membrane - Diabetic Foot Ulcers) clinical trial to assess Vendaje versus standard of care for patients suffering from non-healing diabetic foot ulcers. In August 2024, IPCA Laboratories Ltd launched Diulcus®, a new product emphasis on addressing the risks of Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) in the Indian market.



North America Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market Key Players

3M

Acelity L.P. Inc.

Adlore Inc.

BioStem Technologies

Cardinal Health

Convatec Inc.

DeCell Technologies

Integra Lifesciences

Medline Industries

Microbion Group

MicuRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Organogenesis Holdings

StimLabs



Segments Covered in The Report

By Treatment

Biologics Growth Factors Skin Grafts

Therapy Devices Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Ultrasound Therapy

Wound Care Dressings Alginate Dressings Hydrofiber Dressings Foam Dressings Film Dressings Hydrocolloid Dressings Surgical Dressings Hydrogel Dressings

Antibiotic Medications

Others

By Ulcer Type

Neuro-Ischemic Ulcers

Neuropathic Ulcers

Ischemic Ulcers



By End-Use

Homecare

Hospitals

Ambulatory Imaging Center



By Region

North America U.S. Canada





