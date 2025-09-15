Questex’s Vibe Conference Opens Submissions for the 2026 Vibe Vista Awards

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Vibe Conference today announces that submissions are officially open for the 2026 Vibe Vista Awards. Vibe Conference is the premier on-premise beverage event for leaders and executives across national on-premise chain accounts spanning multi-concept restaurants, entertainment venues, casinos, concessionaires, cruises, hotels, and airlines.

The Vista Awards are the industry's definitive benchmark for beverage programming excellence across the on-premise hospitality sector. The awards program celebrates operators that use strategic menu development, staff training initiatives, innovative service delivery models, and more to make a measurable impact on revenue, guest satisfaction, and market differentiation.

Previous winners have included industry-leading operators who have set new standards for innovation and execution in beverage programming, including Applebee’s, Delta, Marriott, Royal Caribbean, and more.

The 2026 Vibe Vista Awards will recognize outstanding achievements across 10 categories:

Best Beverage Menu

Best Adult Alcohol-Free Beverage Program

Best Beer Program

Best Spirits Program

Best Wine Program

Best Beverage Limited Time Offer

Best Overhaul of Beverage Program

Best Overall: Airlines

Best Overall: Cruise

Best Overall: Hotel

Best Overall: Multi-Unit Chain Restaurant





"The Vista Awards represent the highest standard of achievement in beverage programming," said Brandy Rand, Vice President, Hospitality Group at Questex. "Each year, we see innovative approaches that not only drive profitability but also elevate the guest experience and set new benchmarks for the entire industry."

Entries are evaluated by a panel of industry experts based on uniqueness, performance metrics, marketing strategies, training and service excellence, guest impact, and more.

Submissions are now open at vibevista.awardsplatform.com. Complete guidelines and submission requirements are available online.

The Vibe Vista Awards continue to elevate industry standards while recognizing the strategic thinking and operational excellence that drive success in today's competitive beverage landscape.

Submissions will close on November 10, 2025. Finalists will be notified on January 9, 2026, and winners will be recognized live at the Vibe Conference.

For more information about Vibe Conference and the Vista Awards, visit: https://www.vibeconference.com/

About Vibe Conference

Vibe Conference is the premier event for national chain and hotel beverage executives and suppliers. This top on-premise conference is held annually and delivers high-level content, tastings and networking opportunities. The 2026 conference will be held at the Town and Country Resort in San Diego, CA February 23-25.

