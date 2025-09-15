New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc. Completes Another Strategic Acquisition

NEW ENTERPRISE, Pa., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc. (“NESL” or the “Company”) announced that on September 12th it had acquired all the outstanding stock of Marstellar Holding Company. The strategic acquisition consists of two ready mixed concrete plants on a single site in the Duncannon, Pennsylvania area. The site is ideally situated along RT11/15, expanding our ready mixed concrete materials footprint and market scope north of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. NESL believes this business is highly regarded in the community, with outstanding people, assets and attractive operating characteristics.

The Company is looking forward to adding this acquisition as infrastructure talks ramp up in Washington, D.C. The Company expects this acquisition will provide further synergies and profits to NESL’s primary business of construction materials in the current fiscal year.

Speaking of the acquisition, Paul Detwiler, III, Chief Executive Officer of New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc., commented, “We are excited to add this great family-owned business to our corporate family. This acquisition expands our footprint north of the Harrisburg area and was completed with no additional long-term debt. This philosophy enhances our ability to grow EBITDA and reduce leverage – a cornerstone of our business plan. Furthermore, this acquisition is consistent with our strategic plan of adding great locations to our construction material business and upon acquisition is expected to be accretive to profits.”

About New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc.

New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc. is a leading privately held, vertically integrated construction materials supplier and heavy/highway construction contractor in Pennsylvania and western New York. Our core businesses include: (i) construction materials (aggregate production (crushed stone and sand and gravel), hot mix asphalt production and ready mixed concrete production) and (ii) heavy/highway construction (heavy construction, hot mix asphalt paving and other site preparation services). For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.nesl.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute forward looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in the Company’s reports. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward looking statements made herein.

At the Company:

Eric Thiele

Chief Financial Officer

ethiele@nesl.com

814-766-2211