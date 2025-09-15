Washington, D.C., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMCF lauds additional support for historically Black colleges and universities by Trump administration

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) extends its sincere appreciation to President Trump, Secretary McMahon and the Trump administration for declaring their intention to deliver an additional $435 million in Title III funding for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in FY25 over last year’s funding. This allocation reinforces the administration’s commitment to the sustainability of HBCUs as expressed in the president’s executive order on HBCUs signed April 23, 2025.

“During his first term in office, President Trump oversaw a record amount of federal resources being delivered to HBCUs, in addition to signing the FUTURE Act, which extended mandatory funding and the HBCU PARTNERS Act, which mandated federal agencies meaningfully engage with our universities,” said TMCF President & CEO Dr. Harry L. Williams. “Today’s announcement builds upon that track record of support for our institutions and follows through with the commitment President Trump made in his executive order to establish the White House Initiative to promote excellence and innovation at historically Black colleges and universities he signed in April of this year. This result would not have been possible without a commitment from HBCU advocates to work in a bipartisan manner to communicate the value of our institutions to all elected and appointed leaders. We applaud the Trump administration for agreeing that investments into HBCUs and their students are smart investments to ensure our nation’s global competitiveness.”

TMCF looks forward to continued collaboration with the administration and policy makers across the political landscape to help HBCUs continue to thrive and to build a globally competitive workforce.

