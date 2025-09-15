Bang & Olufsen A/S – share buyback programme to hedge the company’s share-based incentive programmes

On 15 August 2025, Bang & Olufsen initiated a share buyback programme with the purpose of hedging the company’s share-based long-term incentive programmes in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

Under the share buyback programme, which runs from 15 August 2025 and will end no later than 14 August 2026, Bang & Olufsen intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 65 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 8 to 12 September 2025.

 No. of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)
Total previous announcement399,22814.945,964,351.41
8 September 202514,65814.20208,133.34
9 September 202530,00014.18425,343.00
10 September 202530,00014.28428,523.00
11 September 202511,44314.34164,049.14
12 September 202530,00014.28428,334.00
Total this period116,10114.251,654,382.48
Accumulated under the programme515,32914.787,618,733.89

Following the above transactions, Bang & Olufsen holds a total of 3,628,512 own shares corresponding to 2.46% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

For further information, please contact: Sr. Director, Strategy & Investor Relations, Cristina Rønde Hefting, phone: +45 4153 7303.

