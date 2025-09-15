Bang & Olufsen A/S – share buyback programme to hedge the company’s share-based incentive programmes

On 15 August 2025, Bang & Olufsen initiated a share buyback programme with the purpose of hedging the company’s share-based long-term incentive programmes in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
Under the share buyback programme, which runs from 15 August 2025 and will end no later than 14 August 2026, Bang & Olufsen intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 65 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 8 to 12 September 2025.
|No. of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total previous announcement
|399,228
|14.94
|5,964,351.41
|8 September 2025
|14,658
|14.20
|208,133.34
|9 September 2025
|30,000
|14.18
|425,343.00
|10 September 2025
|30,000
|14.28
|428,523.00
|11 September 2025
|11,443
|14.34
|164,049.14
|12 September 2025
|30,000
|14.28
|428,334.00
|Total this period
|116,101
|14.25
|1,654,382.48
|Accumulated under the programme
|515,329
|14.78
|7,618,733.89
Following the above transactions, Bang & Olufsen holds a total of 3,628,512 own shares corresponding to 2.46% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
For further information, please contact: Sr. Director, Strategy & Investor Relations, Cristina Rønde Hefting, phone: +45 4153 7303.
