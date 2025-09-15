Kahuna Enhances Workday Integration Support with Strategic Intecrowd Partnership





HOUSTON, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahuna Workforce Solutions , a leading skills and competency management SaaS platform, and Intecrowd , a leading Workday services partner, today announced a strategic partnership to help organizations connect validated frontline skills data with Workday and turn HR strategy into real operational outcomes.

With Intecrowd’s deep Workday implementation expertise and Kahuna’s certified Workday integration, organizations across energy, healthcare, manufacturing and field services can enable and streamline their Workday and Kahuna systems and gain a comprehensive understanding of frontline capability to make better staffing, compliance and training decisions.

Together, Kahuna and Intecrowd help organizations:

Ensure compliance with industry and regulatory standards

Optimize staffing and scheduling based on who’s qualified and ready

Get new hires up to speed faster

Identify and close skills gaps before they impact operations

Support career growth and improve retention with more transparent development paths



“We are excited to partner with Kahuna to help organizations connect validated skills with their Workday system,” said Mike Christman, senior vice president, strategy and business development at Intecrowd. “With our integration and implementation expertise, and Kahuna’s powerful platform, customers gain a complete solution that brings their systems together seamlessly and supports stronger workforce outcomes.”

“Organizations across industries are prioritizing skills-based strategies to improve compliance, boost productivity and increase workforce readiness,” said Jai Shah, chief executive officer at Kahuna. “This partnership helps our customers get more from both Kahuna and Workday by aligning HR strategy with daily operations and turning skills data into action to build more resilient, future-ready frontline workforces.”

About Kahuna Workforce Solutions

Kahuna Workforce Solutions is a leading skills and competency management SaaS platform designed for operations, learning and human resources. The platform provides enterprises with validated skills data, offering valuable insights into workforce capabilities, aligning talent supply and demand and maximizing training investments. Kahuna helps organizations build a more skilled, adaptable and competitive workforce. Learn more: kahunaworkforce.com .

About Intecrowd

Intecrowd is a premier Workday-only services partner, delivering strategic deployment, optimization, and full life-cycle support through a global team spanning 10 countries to organizations worldwide. With tailored solutions and expert guidance, Intecrowd supports more than 1,000 Workday customers to maximize their Workday investments. For more than a decade, Intecrowd has operated with the mindset of a boutique firm, while offering enterprise-level expertise in Workday deployments, Phase X implementations, AI-driven innovations, and ongoing system optimization.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a87c2d8a-882d-4f88-8df5-64bb4aef3973