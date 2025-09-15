Atlantic International’s Lyneer Staffing Solutions Selected as Premier Vendor for Major International Logistics Company

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic International Corp. (“Atlantic”) (Nasdaq: ATLN), a leading provider of strategic staffing outsourced services and workforce solutions, today announced that its subsidiary Lyneer Staffing Solutions has been selected as a premier vendor for a leading international supply chain management and logistics company. This significant new partnership encompasses multiple locations throughout the United States and represents an annual staffing sales opportunity of $15 million.

The selection as a premier vendor reflects Lyneer’s proven capabilities in delivering scalable workforce solutions across geographically diverse operations. This partnership marks Lyneer’s continued strategic expansion into the high-growth logistics and supply chain sector.

“Being chosen as a premier vendor for such a prestigious international logistics company is a tremendous validation of our operational excellence and scalability,” said Todd McNulty, CEO of Lyneer Staffing Solutions. “The logistics and supply chain industry demands precision, reliability, and the ability to rapidly scale workforce solutions across multiple locations. This partnership demonstrates our capacity to meet these complex requirements while maintaining the highest service standards.”

The logistics industry continues to experience robust growth driven by e-commerce expansion, supply chain modernization, and evolving consumer delivery expectations. This sector’s dynamic staffing needs require specialized expertise in warehouse operations, distribution management, transportation coordination, and technology-enabled logistics solutions.

“This partnership represents a significant milestone in our strategic diversification across key industry verticals,” commented Jeffrey Jagid, CEO of Atlantic International. “The $15 million annual opportunity underscores the scale and scope of our capabilities, while our preferred vendor designation positions us for long-term growth in the rapidly expanding logistics sector. This win demonstrates our ability to compete successfully for large-scale, multi-location partnerships with industry leaders.”

The multi-location scope of this partnership showcases Lyneer’s nationwide operational capabilities and its ability to deliver consistent service quality across diverse geographic markets. The strategic vendor status indicates the client’s confidence in Lyneer’s capacity to serve as a key workforce partner rather than simply a transactional staffing provider.

This new logistics partnership aligns with Atlantic International’s growth strategy of expanding market presence in high-value industry verticals while building deeper relationships with enterprise-scale clients. The company’s diversified industry approach positions it to capitalize on growth opportunities across multiple economic sectors.

The logistics and supply chain management industry represents a significant addressable market for specialized staffing services, with increasing demand for flexible workforce solutions that can adapt to seasonal fluctuations, peak shipping periods, and evolving operational requirements.

About Atlantic International Corp.

Atlantic International Corp. (Nasdaq: ATLN) is a leading provider of strategic staffing outsourced services and workforce solutions. Through its subsidiary Lyneer Staffing Solutions, the company delivers comprehensive staffing services across multiple industries, including food production, manufacturing, and logistics sectors, with operations spanning nationwide locations.

