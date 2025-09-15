Zia Daniell Wigder Joins Shoptalk as Global President, Connected Commerce

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoptalk, the leading global event for retail innovation, today announced the appointment of Zia Daniell Wigder as Global President, Connected Commerce, effective immediately.

In this newly created role, Wigder will work within Hyve Group to oversee the management of Connected Commerce, a division that will unite several key flagship event brands including Shoptalk, POSSIBLE (the must-attend Miami event focused on marketing and advertising acquired in 2024) and Manifest (the blockbuster logistics and supply chain show acquired in May 2025) under a singular banner. She will be responsible for overseeing the growth and expansion of these industry-defining events.

"Zia’s recognition as an authority across the retail industry, coupled with her unique history with the Shoptalk event portfolio made her the ideal person to lead the brand into the future," said Mark Shashoua, CEO, Hyve Group. "Her return comes at an exciting time as we expand our Connected Commerce portfolio to include POSSIBLE and Manifest, creating more opportunities, and results, for our customers across the entire commerce value chain from the first post of a campaign to the final mile of delivery."

Wigder brings deep expertise and history to this role, having served as the Chief Global Content Officer since the event was founded in 2015. She led the definition of the original agenda, attracting over 225 industry leaders as speakers, including 150 CEOs, to the inaugural event in 2016 and building the profile of the event over the next four years.

She helped drive the expansion to the European market in 2017 (Shoptalk Europe) and co-founded Shoptalk’s sister event dedicated to innovation in grocery and CPG in 2018 (Groceryshop). She stayed to oversee the content team through the event’s acquisition by Hyve in 2019, and into the early onset of the global pandemic in 2020. Prior to rejoining Hyve, Wigder served as the Chief Content Officer for EMARKETER from mid-2020 through 2025, where she spent five years focused on bringing insights to brands and retailers, as well as agencies and technology companies across the industry.

“It is an incredible time to be back with Shoptalk and Hyve,” said Zia Daniell Wigder, Global President, Connected Commerce. “Having stayed close to the shows over the past five years, it has been amazing to see the growth of these events and the addition of new ones like Shoptalk Luxe. In addition, Hyve has brought groundbreaking new events into the portfolio like POSSIBLE and Manifest, creating a set of shows that help industry leaders navigate everything from marketing to the customer experience, and from merchandising to logistics.“

The Connected Commerce division now encompasses a comprehensive suite of events: the four Shoptalk conferences (Spring, Europe, Fall, and Shoptalk Luxe set to premiere in Abu Dhabi in January 2026), Groceryshop, POSSIBLE, and Manifest. Wigder's return comes at a pivotal moment as Shoptalk Spring prepares to celebrate its 10-year anniversary in 2026.

About Shoptalk

A Hyve Group event, Shoptalk brings together retail's most innovative voices to imagine what retail does next. Since 2016, we've connected established retailers, consumer brands, DTC startups, tech companies, investors, and industry leaders through dynamic events including Tabletalks, Hosted Meetings, and Meetups. We're building retail's definitive community of changemakers—where collaboration happens at-scale and the future takes shape. For more information, visit Shoptalk.com.

