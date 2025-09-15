FG Communities Completes Acquisition in Ellenboro, NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is excited to announce its most recent acquisition in Ellenboro, NC. The community contains 50 homesites on approximately 20 acres.

Ellenboro is located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, about an hour from both Charlotte, NC and Asheville, NC. Residents of the community can take advantage of all the outdoor activities that the mountains provide. Residents can also take advantage of the restaurants and shops in downtown Forest City, which is only minutes away.

Growth in Western North Carolina has created increasing demands for affordable housing. The Ellenboro manufactured housing community offers our residents an affordable solution.

Michael Anise, CEO of FG Communities, commented, “We believe that Western North Carolina will continue to experience strong growth over the long-term. We expect the Ellenboro community to be a beneficiary of this growth.”

About FG Communities

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 57 properties with over 2,500 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

