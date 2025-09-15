Organic & Natural Health Leads First-Ever My Health Alliance Lobby Day on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Sept. 10, more than 50 citizen lobbyists representing a consortium of 15 national nonprofits and organizations gathered on Capitol Hill for the first My Health Alliance Lobby Day, organized by the Organic & Natural Health Association (Organic & Natural Health).





The My Health Alliance, announced in January 2024 at Organic & Natural Health’s annual conference, unites organizations across the health and wellness spectrum to amplify their collective voice in Washington. The network, which reaches millions of people, includes founding members: Alliance for Natural Health , American Grassfed Association , Moms Across America , Organic Consumers Association , Natural Grocers , and SENPA .

“This Lobby Day represents a landmark event in the natural products industry,” said Karen Howard , CEO and executive director of Organic & Natural Health. “For the first time, so many groups are walking into Congress together with one purpose: To push for policies that improve the health of families and strengthen the wellness of future generations.”





Participants in the first My Health Alliance Lobby Day included representatives from Organic & Natural Health, Americans for Homeopathy Choice , Natural Grocers, SENPA, American Herbal Products Association , GrassrootsHealth Nutrient Research Institute , Power Up Nursing , Organic Consumers Association, the Non-GMO Project , Moms Across America, WholeFoods Magazine , American Grassfed Association, Beyond Pesticides , IFOAM Organics International, and the Holistic Council . The advocacy agenda spans pesticide reduction, GMO elimination, and trade protections for botanicals, but the central focus of this year’s Lobby Day is the Maternal Vitamin D Initiative. Backed by the majority of My Health Alliance members, the initiative calls on Congress to:

Establish a federal program for active-duty military maternity care, ensuring access to vitamin D testing and supplementation.

Fund federal–state partnerships to expand maternal vitamin D programs nationwide.

Update outdated national standards for vitamin D intake during pregnancy to reflect modern science.





Research shows that 89% of pregnant women have suboptimal vitamin D levels, with 31% clinically deficient. Current guidelines, based on 2011 standards, recommend intakes far below levels now proven to reduce risks of preterm birth, preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, and other complications.

“Maternal health in America is at crisis levels, and vitamin D deficiency is a preventable, under-addressed contributor to complications in pregnancy and infant development,” said Howard. “Congress has an opportunity to save lives and lower healthcare costs with one simple, evidence-based step: securing sufficient vitamin D for all pregnant women.”

The Lobby Day concluded with a congressional reception, hosted with the assistance of Rep. Vince Fong (R-Calif.), where more than 200 congressional staff and members of Congress gathered for some healthy fare from Founding Farmers and to learn more about the issues presented by My Health Alliance, while having their own vitamin D levels tested by GrassrootsHealth Nutrient Research Institute .





This first-of-its-kind collective effort, led by Organic & Natural Health Association, sets the stage for greater unity in the natural products industry. By forming and activating My Health Alliance, the association is calling on the broader industry to add its voice to the initiative and help amplify the movement for healthier families and a stronger future. Get involved at https://organicandnatural.org .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a284d3a2-53e8-4875-8a1a-a575778f113b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1982d5f-de74-4844-8796-5dee06d92c27

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2d4a2f8-6726-4b05-838a-ed2a467f97dd