Heritage Grocers Group Promotes Justin Besyk to Interim Vice President of Grocery

ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Grocers Group (“Heritage” or “HGG”), one of the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailers in the country, is proud to announce the promotion of Justin Besyk to the position of Interim Vice President of Grocery for Heritage Grocers Group.

Reporting directly to Vince Gambino, Merchandising Group Vice President for Heritage Grocers Group, Besyk will lead grocery merchandising efforts across all Heritage banners, leveraging data-driven insights to optimize category strategies and promotional planning that deliver a value-driven and customer focused shopping experience.

“Justin’s professional journey is a remarkable example of dedication, hard work, and growth,” Gambino said. “With Justin’s deep expertise in the grocery industry alongside his proven success and steadfast commitment to delivering value, I am confident that through his leadership we will continue to strengthen our competitive position across the communities Heritage serves.”

Besyk’s grocery career began 15 years ago as a bagger at Tony’s Fresh Market’s eighth store location in Niles, IL. Since then, he steadily progressed through a range of store-level supervisory and manager roles before transitioning into Category Management where he most recently served as Director of Grocery.

Besyk holds a bachelor’s degree in in finance from Northeastern Illinois University in Chicago.

About Heritage Grocers Group:

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the country that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, Heritage Grocers Group operates in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.



