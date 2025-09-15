Disclosure of transactions in on shares from September 08th to September 12th,2025

 | Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, September 15th, 2025   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from September 08th to September 12th,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from September 08th to September 12th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI2025-09-08FR000012548646 936116,569025XPAR
VINCI2025-09-08FR000012548632 222116,600822CEUX
VINCI2025-09-08FR000012548614 825116,692003TQEX
VINCI2025-09-08FR000012548614 017116,339859AQEU
VINCI2025-09-09FR000012548648 568117,721515XPAR
VINCI2025-09-09FR000012548630 249117,734685CEUX
VINCI2025-09-09FR000012548615 079117,738133TQEX
VINCI2025-09-09FR000012548614 104117,605006AQEU
VINCI2025-09-10FR000012548643 154118,403971XPAR
VINCI2025-09-10FR000012548614 699118,317503CEUX
VINCI2025-09-10FR000012548614 152118,343252AQEU
VINCI2025-09-10FR00001254865 995118,301835TQEX
VINCI2025-09-11FR000012548629 271118,802625XPAR
VINCI2025-09-11FR000012548615 990118,889644CEUX
VINCI2025-09-11FR000012548613 087118,855998AQEU
VINCI2025-09-11FR000012548611 652118,790735TQEX
VINCI2025-09-12FR000012548626 572118,278052XPAR
VINCI2025-09-12FR000012548619 745118,277875CEUX
VINCI2025-09-12FR000012548614 565118,299629AQEU
VINCI2025-09-12FR00001254869 118118,264899TQEX
      
  TOTAL434 000117,8170 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

                                                                 ______________________

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 08-09-25 to 12-09-25 vGB

Recommended Reading