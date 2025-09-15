Nanterre, September 15th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from September 08th to September 12th,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from September 08th to September 12th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 2025-09-08 FR0000125486 46 936 116,569025 XPAR VINCI 2025-09-08 FR0000125486 32 222 116,600822 CEUX VINCI 2025-09-08 FR0000125486 14 825 116,692003 TQEX VINCI 2025-09-08 FR0000125486 14 017 116,339859 AQEU VINCI 2025-09-09 FR0000125486 48 568 117,721515 XPAR VINCI 2025-09-09 FR0000125486 30 249 117,734685 CEUX VINCI 2025-09-09 FR0000125486 15 079 117,738133 TQEX VINCI 2025-09-09 FR0000125486 14 104 117,605006 AQEU VINCI 2025-09-10 FR0000125486 43 154 118,403971 XPAR VINCI 2025-09-10 FR0000125486 14 699 118,317503 CEUX VINCI 2025-09-10 FR0000125486 14 152 118,343252 AQEU VINCI 2025-09-10 FR0000125486 5 995 118,301835 TQEX VINCI 2025-09-11 FR0000125486 29 271 118,802625 XPAR VINCI 2025-09-11 FR0000125486 15 990 118,889644 CEUX VINCI 2025-09-11 FR0000125486 13 087 118,855998 AQEU VINCI 2025-09-11 FR0000125486 11 652 118,790735 TQEX VINCI 2025-09-12 FR0000125486 26 572 118,278052 XPAR VINCI 2025-09-12 FR0000125486 19 745 118,277875 CEUX VINCI 2025-09-12 FR0000125486 14 565 118,299629 AQEU VINCI 2025-09-12 FR0000125486 9 118 118,264899 TQEX TOTAL 434 000 117,8170

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

