Rexel: appointments-to-rexel-executive-committee

Appointments to Rexel's Executive Committee

Rexel announces the following appointments and changes to its Group Executive Committee:

Isabelle Hoepfner-Léger, member of the Executive Committee, Group General Secretary, Secretary of the Board and Director of Sustainable Development, is now also taking on responsibility for Human Resources, previously led by Sabine Haman. At the same time, Martin Maurer, currently CHRO Austria, is appointed Group CHRO reporting to her.

Julien Neuschwander, formerly Director of Innovation, Digital, IT and Transformation at Rexel France, has joined the Executive Committee as Group Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, effective July 1st, 2025. He replaces Guillaume Dubrule, who has been appointed CEO of Rexel Germany.

Thomas Stadlhofer will join the Executive Committee as of January 1st, 2026, as Director of the cluster comprising Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Slovenia, replacing Robert Pfarrwaller, who is retiring. He will also remain in his current position as CEO of Rexel Austria.

These changes reflect Rexel's determination to pursue its transformation and growth across all its markets with a renewed Executive Committee. The Rexel Executive Committee will therefore be composed as follows:

Guillaume Texier, Rexel's Chief Executive Officer;





Isabelle Hoepfner-Léger, Group General Secretary;





Laurent Delabarre, Group Chief Financial Officer, leading the China-India cluster;





Julien Neuschwander, Group Chief Digital and Marketing Officer;





Roger Little, Chief Executive Officer USA, leading the USA-Canada cluster;





Thomas Moreau, Chief Executive Officer France, leading the France-Italy-Netherlands-UK-Ireland cluster;





Thomas Stadlhofer, Chief Executive Officer Austria, leading the Germany-Austria-Switzerland-Slovenia cluster (effective January 1st, 2026);





Pierre Benoit, Chief Executive Officer Belgium.





BIOGRAPHIES OF THE NEW MEMBERS OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Julien Neuschwander

Following training in IT systems, business and management, Julien Neuschwander began his career at EY as a consultant. He was then put in charge of IT auditing, followed by an industrial and commercial plan project at the construction group Saint-Gobain. After holding management positions at Presstalis and Econocom, he joined the Rexel Group in 2018. Until now, he has been responsible for innovation, digital, information systems and transformation at Rexel France.

Thomas Stadlhofer

After graduating with a degree in Business Administration from the Vienna University of Economics and Business in 1999, Thomas Stadlhofer began his career in productivity and process consulting before joining Mondi Packaging’s operational performance team. In 2003 he moved to Austrian Post, where he led the parcel logistics division for Eastern Austria. In 2009 he was appointed Vice President Logistics at Frauenthal’s HVAC wholesaler SHT, and in 2015 he joined the executive board following the acquisition of ÖAG. In 2018 Thomas became CEO of Frauenthal Handel Gruppe AG, and from January 2023 he also served on the Executive Board of Frauenthal Holding AG. In May 2024 he was appointed CEO of REXEL Austria GmbH.

ABOUT REXEL GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets: residential, non-residential, and industrial. The Group supports its residential, non-residential, and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production, and maintenance. Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,950 branches in 17 countries, with more than 27,000 employees. The Group’s sales were €19.3 billion in 2024.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: MSCI World, CAC Next 20, SBF 120, CAC Large 60, CAC SBT 1.5 NR, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, and STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120 and Eurozone 120, STOXX® Global ESG Environmental Leaders, and S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022, in recognition of its performance in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

