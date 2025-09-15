National Association of Specialty Pharmacy Congratulates Industry Award Winners at its Record-Breaking 2025 Annual Meeting & Expo

Washington, DC, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) announces Industry Award winners at its record-breaking 2025 Annual Meeting & Expo in Denver, CO. The peer-nominated and reviewed industry awards are presented to the individuals and organizations that have helped to advance patient care and the practice of specialty pharmacy, as well as upheld the values of NASP over the past year.



NASP congratulated the winners of the Specialty Pharmacy of the Year Award, UW Health; Specialty Pharmacist of the Year, Joshua Weber; Specialty Pharmacy Technician of the Year, Mallory Martello; Distinguished Service Award, Aleata Postell; Specialty Pharmacy Service Excellence Award, Tuan Nguyen; Strategic Channel Partner of the Year Award, Claritas Rx; Caregiver of the Year, Emily Eastman; and Manufacturer of the Year, Pfizer.



“It truly takes a village to care for a specialty pharmacy patient. The diversity of our membership is unique and though not all directly interact with and care for patients, they all play a significant role in positively impacting the patient care journey. There are so many individuals and organizations that consistently go above and beyond to serve this industry and patients, and we are proud to honor and celebrate them,” said Sheila M. Arquette, RPh, President & CEO, NASP.

With more than 2,100 attendees gathered in Denver, the NASP 2025 Annual Meeting & Expo provided the perfect stage to spotlight and celebrate this year’s distinguished Industry Award winners.

About the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP)

NASP is a 501(c)(6) non-profit trade organization and is the only national association representing all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry. The mission of the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) is to empower specialty pharmacy stakeholders to advance the standard of patient care. NASP supports a free- market healthcare system in which all specialty pharmacies compete on the same fair and level playing field, because that is in the best interest of the patients collectively served. NASP is committed to working with all stakeholders and policymakers to ensure that all patients have access to the life-saving medications they need and the high touch patient care and support services they deserve from the pharmacy of their choosing. NASP members include the nation’s leading specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, group purchasing organizations, patient advocacy groups, integrated delivery systems and health plans, technology and data management vendors, wholesalers/distributors, and practicing pharmacists. With more than 3,500 members, NASP is unifying the voices of specialty pharmacy in the United States.