Golden Triangle Ventures Launches GoldenEra Development to Anchor Its Construction Division

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC: GTVH) proudly announces the official launch of GoldenEra Development, a wholly owned subsidiary that will serve as the anchor of the Company’s Construction Division. GoldenEra Development is positioned to deliver a broad scope of residential, commercial, and industrial projects, with multiple contracts already secured and execution beginning immediately.

GoldenEra Development launches with a pipeline of projects representing significant near-term revenue opportunities, positioning the subsidiary as a strong contributor to GTVH’s financial performance. Backed by leadership with a proven history of delivering high-profile infrastructure and technology-related developments across Texas, GoldenEra is structured to meet demand in growing markets while maintaining disciplined execution.

Javier Leal, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures, stated:

“The launch of GoldenEra Development is more than the start of a subsidiary — it is the beginning of a division designed to drive consistent growth for our Company. By providing residential, commercial, and industrial construction services, we are building a platform that can scale across markets and create real value for our shareholders. We are not entering this sector on speculation — we are entering with work in hand and the ability to deliver results immediately.”

GoldenEra Development will focus on quality execution, disciplined project management, and long-term client relationships. With its full-service approach, the subsidiary is expected to play a critical role in Golden Triangle Ventures’ mission to establish multiple strong divisions that complement one another and create vertically integrated opportunities.

This launch is the first step in a broader expansion plan for GTVH’s Construction Division, with additional initiatives expected to follow as the Company builds momentum across all three of its core business units.

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC: GTVH)

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. is a multifaceted consulting company dedicated to acquiring, developing, and scaling businesses across three divisions: Construction, Health & Beverage, and Manufacturing & Distribution. With a strong focus on innovation, operational excellence, and vertical integration, the Company is committed to building shareholder value by executing on opportunities that span multiple industries and markets.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: (i) potential failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations that may impact our products and business; and (iii) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with OTC Markets. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

X (Company): https://x.com/GTV_Inc

X (CEO): https://x.com/Javileal89

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

IR@GoldenTriangleVentures.com