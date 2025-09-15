ProVen VCT plc: Intention to Fundraise

ProVen VCT plc

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

(together the "Companies" and each being a “Company”)

Intention to Fundraise

15 September 2025

The Companies are pleased to announce their intention to launch a new combined offer for subscription (the "Offer") for tax years 2025-26 & 2026-27 later in the tax year.

A prospectus with full details of the proposed Offer will be published in due course.

As announced on 22 April 2025, the current offer for subscription for each of the Companies, which opened on 6 November 2024, will remain open until 30 September 2025 at 3pm BST (or such earlier date as the respective Offer is fully subscribed or as otherwise approved by the Boards).

For further information please contact:

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

- End