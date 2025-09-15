Judicate West Welcomes Judge Christine A. Carringer as Neutral

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, has added retired Solano County Superior Court Judge Christine A. Carringer to its roster of neutrals. She is now available statewide as a mediator, arbitrator and private judge.

“In her role as a neutral, Judge Carringer brings parties a wealth of experience, built over nearly 12 years on the bench and 26 years as a trial lawyer handling hundreds of civil matters through trials, mediations, arbitrations and settlement conferences,” said Rosemarie Chiusano Aubert, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Co-Founder of Judicate West. “She is widely respected as a good listener, a patient and trustworthy fact-finder, and an all-star jurist. Judge Carringer also has a deep appreciation for the importance of civility and professionalism in every interaction, qualities that will undoubtedly benefit our clients. We are thrilled to welcome her to the Judicate West family.”

First appointed to the Solano County Superior Court bench by Gov. Jerry Brown in 2013, Judge Carringer presided over complex civil litigation, including two years as Supervising Judge of the Civil Division. Prior to her civil assignment, she presided over family law cases for six years, including two years as Supervising Judge of the Family Law Division. Collectively, she has handled employment, family law insurance, medical malpractice and personal injury matters. Judge Carringer also served two terms as a member of the court’s Appellate Division. During the first 26 years of her legal career, Judge Carringer litigated in private practice, with a focus on insurance matters. She also gained more than six years of mediation experience through the Solano County Superior Court’s ADR Program and spent four years as field counsel for an insurance company.

Judge Carringer is a member of the Solano County Bar Association, serving as president in 2009 and on the board of directors from 2008-2011, and Legal Services of Northern California, serving on the board of directors from 2007-2013. She also serves on the Judicial Selection Advisory Committee, which provides preliminary, non-partisan feedback on judicial candidates. She recently served on the California Judicial Mentorship Committee. Judge Carringer spent five years on the editorial board for California Litigation, the main publication of the California Lawyers Association’s Litigation Section. Additionally, she was a New Judge Orientation instructor for the Center for Judicial Education and Resources. Judge Carringer earned her J.D. from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law (1987) and her B.A. from The Pennsylvania University (1974).

