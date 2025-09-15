"China, an Opportunity · Beautiful Hebei" Hebei International Cultural Exchange Week opened in Beijing

BEIJING, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Sept. 11, the opening ceremony of the "China, an Opportunity · Beautiful Hebei" Hebei International Cultural Exchange Week was held at the Shougang Park in Beijing, with nearly 150 Chinese and foreign guests in attendance. The event showcased Hebei's cultural heritage and natural landscapes through cultural performances and exchanges.

The Malanhua Children's Choir kicked off the event with their songs, followed by performances of Taiji and Hebei Bangzi opera. International students from Hebei University delivered a performance of Sun-style Taiji, demonstrating their passion for Chinese culture.

Abbas Muhammad, a recipient of the Yanzhao Friendship Award of Hebei Province from Pakistan, expressed his deep admiration for the natural and human landscapes of Hebei. He spoke emotionally: "Just like you, I have a deep love for China in my heart."

"Hebei Porcelain and Wine Meet French Cuisine, A Timeless Delight That Never Fades" session featured exhibitions of Ding Porcelain, Cizhou Kiln, and Tangshan Bone China, along with a tasting area for French cuisine paired with Hebei wines, showcasing the blending of Chinese and Western cultures.

"Beautiful Hebei · Shining Globally" Photo Exhibition of World Heritage Sites in Hebei Province was held during the same period, showcasing Hebei's world heritage sites, including sections of the Great Wall in Hebei and the Chengde Mountain Resort.

The event was co-hosted by the Publicity Department of the CPC Hebei Provincial Committee, Xinhua News Agency News & Information Center, and Xinhua News Agency Hebei Branch.

