Meriwest Credit Union Promotes Jihong Huang to Chief Financial Officer

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meriwest Credit Union is proud to announce the promotion of Jihong Huang to Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. With over 20 years of dedicated service at Meriwest, Jihong’s journey from Analyst to CFO exemplifies her remarkable commitment and contributions to the credit union’s success. Most recently, Jihong served as Chief Treasury Officer of Meriwest Credit Union, overseeing the accounting finance and corporate treasury functions. Jihong succeeds Brian Hennessey, who retired on September 5, 2025.

In her new role, Jihong will continue to oversee the accounting, finance, corporate treasury, and she will add collections and elements of corporate strategy to her responsibilities.

Her promotion reflects Meriwest’s confidence in her ability to provide steady leadership and advance the organization’s strategic goals. “Jihong’s deep expertise and proven track record make her the ideal leader to guide Meriwest’s financial strategy,” said Lisa Pesta, Chief Executive Officer of Meriwest Credit Union. “Her 20+-year tenure with us is a testament to her dedication, and we are excited to see her continue to drive our mission forward.”

“Jihong’s promotion is a well-earned recognition of her exceptional leadership and financial acumen,” said Arthur Jue, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Her longstanding commitment to Meriwest positions her perfectly to steer our financial future, and the Board has full confidence in her ability to uphold our mission of serving our members and the community with excellence.”

Jihong’s ascent to CFO marks a significant milestone in her career, built on decades of impactful contributions to Meriwest’s growth and stability. “I am deeply honored to take on the new challenges in this role and continue serving Meriwest’s members,” said Jihong Huang. “I look forward to building on our strong foundation and delivering value to our community.”

Meriwest Credit Union extends its gratitude to Brian Hennessey for his years of service and wishes him well in his retirement. Jihong’s appointment underscores Meriwest’s commitment to developing internal talent and ensuring a seamless transition as the credit union continues to deliver exceptional financial services to its members.

About Meriwest Credit Union

Founded in San Jose, California in 1961, Meriwest Credit Union, ($2.1B in assets) is one of Silicon Valley’s most established financial institutions. Dedicated to delivering advice-based, personal, convenient, and innovative financial services to over 80,000 families and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona, Meriwest offers a wide array of personal banking, business services, and wealth advisory services. Meriwest has been voted one of the ‘Best Credit Unions in Silicon Valley’ in the Mercury News’ Annual ‘Readers’ Choice Awards’ and a “Best Place to Work” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal 2020 through 2025. More information can be found at www.meriwest.com .

