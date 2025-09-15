HNL Lab Medicine Receives Accreditation from College of American Pathologists

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has awarded accreditation to HNL Lab Medicine Acute Care Labs located in Macungie and Gilbertsville based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP’s Accreditation Programs. Recognized for rigorous and robust standards, CAP accreditation elevates quality and mitigates risk, an important way that laboratories can contribute to improved patient outcomes.

The laboratory director, Elsie Lee, MD, was advised of this global recognition and congratulated for the excellence of the services being provided. HNL Lab Medicine’s Gilbertsville and Macungie locations are part of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.

“Earning CAP accreditation is a recognition of the hard work and expertise of our staff. It demonstrates that HNL Lab Medicine meets the most stringent standards in laboratory medicine, ensuring quality and reliability in every aspect of our work,” said Dr. Lee.

Of the laboratory’s accreditation, Dr. Jordan Olson, Chief Medical Officer and Chair of Pathology at HNL Lab Medicine, said: “Our community depends on accurate, timely, and reliable laboratory testing. CAP accreditation affirms that HNL Lab Medicine delivers on that responsibility every day, providing trusted care close to home.”

During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management. These reviews help verify activities and reflect recent best practices.

With over 23,000 laboratory participants, in addition to accreditation, the CAP offers proficiency testing/external quality assessment (PT/EQA) programs, quality improvement tools, and protocols and guidelines to ensure excellence in all areas across the laboratory. Built on a foundation of pathologist expertise, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) partners with laboratories worldwide to elevate the quality of laboratory medicine with best-in-class solutions designed to drive operational excellence, achieve diagnostic confidence, and ensure the best patient care.

As a leading diagnostic laboratory in the region, HNL Lab Medicine combines medical expertise, advanced technology, and compassionate service to support better outcomes for patients and their communities. To learn more, visit hnl.com.

About HNL Lab Medicine

HNL Lab Medicine is a leading multi‐regional, full‐service medical laboratory providing testing and related services to physician offices, hospitals, long‐term care facilities, employers and industrial accounts. With 50+ patient service centers in Pennsylvania and 16 acute care laboratories within partners' hospital sites, and over 40 board-certified pathologists and scientific directors, HNL Lab Medicine provides high-quality, advanced diagnostic testing. Learn more at HNL.com.

About the College of American Pathologists

As the world’s largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. For more information, visit the CAP Newsroom, CAP.org and yourpathologist.org to watch pathologists at work and see the stories of the patients who trust them with their care.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/898b2809-d618-47e5-bd3e-845e2b7f16de