Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Paris – 15 September 2025
Share Transactions Disclosure
Banijay Group N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 8 September to 12 September 2025 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 22 May 2025.
|Trade Date
|Side
|Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)
|Average Price
|Amount of Transactions
|Market Identification Code
|2025-09-08
|BUY
|342
|8.763304
|2 997.05
|XAMS
|2025-09-09
|BUY
|100
|8.755000
|875.50
|XAMS
|2025-09-09
|SELL
|139
|8.811151
|1 224.75
|XAMS
|2025-09-10
|BUY
|310
|8.902258
|2 759.70
|XAMS
|2025-09-10
|SELL
|450
|8.938889
|4 022.50
|XAMS
|2025-09-11
|BUY
|57
|8.889474
|506.70
|XAMS
|2025-09-11
|SELL
|73
|8.952055
|653.50
|XAMS
|2025-09-12
|BUY
|138
|8.650000
|1 193.70
|XAMS
|2025-09-12
|SELL
|5
|8.950000
|44.75
|XAMS
The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».
About Banijay Group
Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).
