Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Paris – 8 December 2025
Share Transactions Disclosure
Banijay Group N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 1 December to 5 December 2025 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 22 May 2025.
|Trade Date
|Side
|Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)
|Average Price
|Amount of Transactions
|Market Identification Code
|2025-12-01
|BUY
|297
|8.770875
|2 604.95
|XAMS
|2025-12-01
|SELL
|21
|9.050000
|190.05
|XAMS
|2025-12-02
|BUY
|275
|8.521818
|2 343.50
|XAMS
|2025-12-02
|SELL
|195
|8.614103
|1 679.75
|XAMS
|2025-12-03
|BUY
|200
|8.515000
|1 703.00
|XAMS
|2025-12-03
|SELL
|661
|8.636082
|5 708.45
|XAMS
|2025-12-04
|BUY
|161
|8.482609
|1 365.70
|XAMS
|2025-12-04
|SELL
|300
|8.516667
|2 555.00
|XAMS
|2025-12-05
|BUY
|254
|8.502165
|2 159.55
|XAMS
|2025-12-05
|SELL
|897
|8.538796
|7 659.30
|XAMS
The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».
Agenda
FY 2025 results: 5 March 2026
Investor Relations
Press Relations
banijaygroup@brunswickgroup.com
About Banijay Group
Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).
