Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Banijay Group N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 1 December to 5 December 2025 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 22 May 2025.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2025-12-01BUY2978.7708752 604.95XAMS
2025-12-01SELL219.050000190.05XAMS
2025-12-02BUY2758.5218182 343.50XAMS
2025-12-02SELL1958.6141031 679.75XAMS
2025-12-03BUY2008.5150001 703.00XAMS
2025-12-03SELL6618.6360825 708.45XAMS
2025-12-04BUY1618.4826091 365.70XAMS
2025-12-04SELL3008.5166672 555.00XAMS
2025-12-05BUY2548.5021652 159.55XAMS
2025-12-05SELL8978.5387967 659.30XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

