Questex’s Digital Signage Experience Announces the 2025 Digital Signage Experience (DIZZIE) Awards Finalists

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex ’s Digital Signage Experience (DSE) today announces the 2025 Digital Signage Experience (DIZZIE) Awards finalists. The awards program recognizes companies from around the world whose digital signage installations and campaigns challenge existing standards and drive the industry forward. The awards program is part of the Digital Signage Experience event taking place October 19-21, 2025, at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront in California.

David Drain, DSE Event Director said, “We’re constantly impressed by the imagination on display in this year’s submissions. The DIZZIE Awards finalists have skillfully fused digital and physical storytelling, producing experiences that both captivate audiences and elevate engagement. Their work pushes the limits of creativity, delivering ideas that are not only eye-catching but also genuinely transformative.”

Submissions were judged based on the solutions created to address the issues, the results of the project, the quality of the content and the overall project design.

The 2025 DIZZIE Awards Finalists are:

Corporate Environments

AllianceBernstein New York Office AI Art Installation, submitted by Gensler

Amazon Visitor Landing: Interactive Visitor Experience at HQ2, submitted by Belle & Wissell

Cardone Ventures Headquarters – Elevating Leadership Through LED, submitted by i5LED

Workday Customer Experience Center, submitted by IA Interior Architects

Zoom's London Experience Center, submitted by Electrosonic



Digital-Out-Of-Home

5 Times Square Digital Spectacular, submitted by SNA Displays

AI Adaptive Billboard System, submitted by LIVE BOARD

Harmon Corner Las Vegas, submitted by Media Resources

Pavilion by RAMS - 3D Villa LED Digital OOH, submitted by Dreambox Visual Communications

The Towers, submitted by SNA Displays



Educational Environments

Comets Landing – UTD’s AVRich Esports & Gaming Hub for Learning, Competition, and Community, submitted by AVI-SPL

Modernizing Campus-Wide Digital Signage for Engagement and Efficiency, submitted by Poppulo

Kennesaw State University Dance Theater, submitted by Epson



Entertainment & Recreation

Back In Time Prague, submitted by Responsive Spaces

Museum of Art + Light (MoA+L), submitted by Diversified

Renovation of Latin America’s Largest Digital Art Façade: The SESI Gallery at FIESP, submitted by ON

Talking Stick Resort Pylon, submitted by Media Resources

World Heritage Center San Antonio, submitted by SNA Displays





Experiential Design & Planning

OdySea Aquarium Immersive Lobby Experience, submitted by CCS Presentation Systems

OPAL - A Multi-player Interactive Experiment, submitted by Gentilhomme Studio

Pavilion by RAMS – Digital Experience & Sales Center, submitted by Dreambox Visual Communications

SeaWorld San Diego – “Jewels of the Sea: The Jellyfish Experience,” submitted by AVI-SPL

World’s Largest Transparent Interactive Screen – Record-Breaking Innovation in Abu Dhabi, submitted by Option 1 Design Studio



Healthcare Environments

Digital Transformation of the San Diego Humane Society’s Adoption Center, submitted by Ground Support Labs

Jewish General Hospital Foundation - Donor Wall Experience, submitted by iGotcha Media

UCSF Digital Waterfall Experience, submitted by Belle & Wissell, Co.

Wonderscapes at the Montreal Children’s Hospital, submitted by Float4

Hospitality

A Deeper Look Into Norwegian Cruise Line’s Digital Signage Network on the Norwegian Aqua, submitted by Poppulo

Digital Art for Park Hyatt New York's Manhattan Suite, submitted by Float4

Kompose Kissimmee Hotel - Immersive Lobby Experience with 3D Anamorphic Content, submitted by Render Impact

Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana, submitted by LED Studio

Public Spaces

2 Penn District NYC, submitted by Mitsubishi Electric

Annie’s Airport Journey, submitted by GOAA and Synect

BMO's Sankofa Square Digital Landmark: World's Largest High-Resolution Transparent LED, submitted by Stingray Group

Dubai Mall Digital Fountain, submitted by Blue Rhine Industries

NYC Times Square: Good Riddance Day 2024 - LED Spectacular, submitted by Zenapptic.AI



Restaurants, Bars and Foodservice

Global Digital Menu Board Rollout for Little Caesars, submitted by NowSignage

Grand House Bar Visual Experience Created by Render Impact, submitted by Render Impact

Taco Bell AI-Enabled Drive Thru DMB, submitted by Publicis Sapient and Stratacache

The Battery Atlanta, submitted by SNA Displays

Retail Environments

Brickell City Centre, submitted by SNA Displays

Mercedes-Benz Dealership Experience, submitted by iGotcha Media

Moose Knuckles' Royal Mount Montreal - The Weather-Triggered Digital Skylight, submitted by Stingray Group



Sustainable Solution

ASTRO Brightness Management, submitted by SNA Displays

A Green Glow-Up on the Gardiner, submitted by Media Resources

Climate. Knowledge. Action. – A Sustainable Exhibition Experience, submitted by easescreen



Transportation

Annie’s Airport Journey, submitted by GOAA and Synect

Global Digital Signage Transformation for AREAS Travel Spaces, submitted by nsign.tv

The Moment Tower Digital Experience at SFO, submitted by Clear Channel Outdoor - Airports Division



Venues

Digital Transformation at the Rogers Arena, submitted by Creative Realities

Elevating Engagement with Digital Signage, submitted by d3g Productions

Paramount Fine Foods Arena Display, submitted by Media Resources



Digital Signage Content of the Year

ARTPORT – Digital Art Installation in Terminal 2 Departure Hall, submitted by Moment Factory

Digital Signage Content Experience at Talking Stick Resort, submitted by Render Impact

Pavilion by RAMS - 3D Villa LED Digital OOH, submitted by Dreambox Visual Communications

Pavilion by RAMS – Main Immersive Film Bringing a City-Scale Vision to Life, submitted by Dreambox Visual Communications

The Moment Tower - Two-Story Digital Experience at SFO with Anamorphic Animation by Render Impact, submitted by Clear Channel Outdoor - Airports Division



The judges for the DIZZIE Awards include:

Manolo Almagro, Senior Director, CX & Innovation, Publicis Sapient

Brandy Alvarado-Miranda, CEO, Owner, BAM! Marketing & PR Agency

Stuart Armstrong, Managing Director & Founder, AAG Consulting Group

Jason Ault, Co-Founder & CEO, Coffman Media

Nikki Ault, VP of Client Services, Coffman Media

Rob Bischoff, Principal | Global Practice Lead, DXD, Gensler

Jonathan Brawn, Principal, Brawn Consulting

DeAnn Campbell, Chief Strategy Officer, Storewyse

Cheryl Catterall, Curated Technologies Strategy Lead, HKS Architects

Peter Erickson, Vice President of Creative, Screenfeed

Jordan Feil, Founder, JAF Digital Consulting

Danny Hagen, CRO, Wallboard

Michael Juarez, Senior Developer, University of San Francisco

PJ Lee, VP Business Solutions, ICON Media

Cristina Miller, CEO, Intermedia Touch

Kevin O'Neill, VP Creative and Strategy, iGotcha Media

Jørn Olsen, Director Retail Media and Analytics, ZetaDisplay

Alisa Semyekhina, SVP of Digital Creative, DBSI

Sheldon Silverman, CEO, Liquid Marketing Advisory Group

Amanda Starr, VP, Client Experience and Strategy, Creative Realities

Edward Tang, Product Manager, Guest Experience, Space Needle

Ryan Taylor, Business Consultant, Delta Air Lines

Andrea Varrone, Director of Strategic Accounts, Creative Realities

Rich Wong, Director, Campus Tech, University of Michigan

Winners will be announced on October 20 at DSE 2025 during an awards ceremony.

