Questex’s Digital Signage Experience Announces the 2025 Digital Signage Experience (DIZZIE) Awards Finalists

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Digital Signage Experience (DSE) today announces the 2025 Digital Signage Experience (DIZZIE) Awards finalists. The awards program recognizes companies from around the world whose digital signage installations and campaigns challenge existing standards and drive the industry forward. The awards program is part of the Digital Signage Experience event taking place October 19-21, 2025, at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront in California.
David Drain, DSE Event Director said, “We’re constantly impressed by the imagination on display in this year’s submissions. The DIZZIE Awards finalists have skillfully fused digital and physical storytelling, producing experiences that both captivate audiences and elevate engagement. Their work pushes the limits of creativity, delivering ideas that are not only eye-catching but also genuinely transformative.”
Submissions were judged based on the solutions created to address the issues, the results of the project, the quality of the content and the overall project design.
The 2025 DIZZIE Awards Finalists are:
Corporate Environments
- AllianceBernstein New York Office AI Art Installation, submitted by Gensler
- Amazon Visitor Landing: Interactive Visitor Experience at HQ2, submitted by Belle & Wissell
- Cardone Ventures Headquarters – Elevating Leadership Through LED, submitted by i5LED
- Workday Customer Experience Center, submitted by IA Interior Architects
- Zoom's London Experience Center, submitted by Electrosonic
Digital-Out-Of-Home
- 5 Times Square Digital Spectacular, submitted by SNA Displays
- AI Adaptive Billboard System, submitted by LIVE BOARD
- Harmon Corner Las Vegas, submitted by Media Resources
- Pavilion by RAMS - 3D Villa LED Digital OOH, submitted by Dreambox Visual Communications
- The Towers, submitted by SNA Displays
Educational Environments
- Comets Landing – UTD’s AVRich Esports & Gaming Hub for Learning, Competition, and Community, submitted by AVI-SPL
- Modernizing Campus-Wide Digital Signage for Engagement and Efficiency, submitted by Poppulo
- Kennesaw State University Dance Theater, submitted by Epson
Entertainment & Recreation
- Back In Time Prague, submitted by Responsive Spaces
- Museum of Art + Light (MoA+L), submitted by Diversified
- Renovation of Latin America’s Largest Digital Art Façade: The SESI Gallery at FIESP, submitted by ON
- Talking Stick Resort Pylon, submitted by Media Resources
- World Heritage Center San Antonio, submitted by SNA Displays
Experiential Design & Planning
- OdySea Aquarium Immersive Lobby Experience, submitted by CCS Presentation Systems
- OPAL - A Multi-player Interactive Experiment, submitted by Gentilhomme Studio
- Pavilion by RAMS – Digital Experience & Sales Center, submitted by Dreambox Visual Communications
- SeaWorld San Diego – “Jewels of the Sea: The Jellyfish Experience,” submitted by AVI-SPL
- World’s Largest Transparent Interactive Screen – Record-Breaking Innovation in Abu Dhabi, submitted by Option 1 Design Studio
Healthcare Environments
- Digital Transformation of the San Diego Humane Society’s Adoption Center, submitted by Ground Support Labs
- Jewish General Hospital Foundation - Donor Wall Experience, submitted by iGotcha Media
- UCSF Digital Waterfall Experience, submitted by Belle & Wissell, Co.
- Wonderscapes at the Montreal Children’s Hospital, submitted by Float4
Hospitality
- A Deeper Look Into Norwegian Cruise Line’s Digital Signage Network on the Norwegian Aqua, submitted by Poppulo
- Digital Art for Park Hyatt New York's Manhattan Suite, submitted by Float4
- Kompose Kissimmee Hotel - Immersive Lobby Experience with 3D Anamorphic Content, submitted by Render Impact
- Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana, submitted by LED Studio
Public Spaces
- 2 Penn District NYC, submitted by Mitsubishi Electric
- Annie’s Airport Journey, submitted by GOAA and Synect
- BMO's Sankofa Square Digital Landmark: World's Largest High-Resolution Transparent LED, submitted by Stingray Group
- Dubai Mall Digital Fountain, submitted by Blue Rhine Industries
- NYC Times Square: Good Riddance Day 2024 - LED Spectacular, submitted by Zenapptic.AI
Restaurants, Bars and Foodservice
- Global Digital Menu Board Rollout for Little Caesars, submitted by NowSignage
- Grand House Bar Visual Experience Created by Render Impact, submitted by Render Impact
- Taco Bell AI-Enabled Drive Thru DMB, submitted by Publicis Sapient and Stratacache
- The Battery Atlanta, submitted by SNA Displays
Retail Environments
- Brickell City Centre, submitted by SNA Displays
- Mercedes-Benz Dealership Experience, submitted by iGotcha Media
- Moose Knuckles' Royal Mount Montreal - The Weather-Triggered Digital Skylight, submitted by Stingray Group
Sustainable Solution
- ASTRO Brightness Management, submitted by SNA Displays
- A Green Glow-Up on the Gardiner, submitted by Media Resources
- Climate. Knowledge. Action. – A Sustainable Exhibition Experience, submitted by easescreen
Transportation
- Annie’s Airport Journey, submitted by GOAA and Synect
- Global Digital Signage Transformation for AREAS Travel Spaces, submitted by nsign.tv
- The Moment Tower Digital Experience at SFO, submitted by Clear Channel Outdoor - Airports Division
Venues
- Digital Transformation at the Rogers Arena, submitted by Creative Realities
- Elevating Engagement with Digital Signage, submitted by d3g Productions
- Paramount Fine Foods Arena Display, submitted by Media Resources
Digital Signage Content of the Year
- ARTPORT – Digital Art Installation in Terminal 2 Departure Hall, submitted by Moment Factory
- Digital Signage Content Experience at Talking Stick Resort, submitted by Render Impact
- Pavilion by RAMS - 3D Villa LED Digital OOH, submitted by Dreambox Visual Communications
- Pavilion by RAMS – Main Immersive Film Bringing a City-Scale Vision to Life, submitted by Dreambox Visual Communications
- The Moment Tower - Two-Story Digital Experience at SFO with Anamorphic Animation by Render Impact, submitted by Clear Channel Outdoor - Airports Division
The judges for the DIZZIE Awards include:
- Manolo Almagro, Senior Director, CX & Innovation, Publicis Sapient
- Brandy Alvarado-Miranda, CEO, Owner, BAM! Marketing & PR Agency
- Stuart Armstrong, Managing Director & Founder, AAG Consulting Group
- Jason Ault, Co-Founder & CEO, Coffman Media
- Nikki Ault, VP of Client Services, Coffman Media
- Rob Bischoff, Principal | Global Practice Lead, DXD, Gensler
- Jonathan Brawn, Principal, Brawn Consulting
- DeAnn Campbell, Chief Strategy Officer, Storewyse
- Cheryl Catterall, Curated Technologies Strategy Lead, HKS Architects
- Peter Erickson, Vice President of Creative, Screenfeed
- Jordan Feil, Founder, JAF Digital Consulting
- Danny Hagen, CRO, Wallboard
- Michael Juarez, Senior Developer, University of San Francisco
- PJ Lee, VP Business Solutions, ICON Media
- Cristina Miller, CEO, Intermedia Touch
- Kevin O'Neill, VP Creative and Strategy, iGotcha Media
- Jørn Olsen, Director Retail Media and Analytics, ZetaDisplay
- Alisa Semyekhina, SVP of Digital Creative, DBSI
- Sheldon Silverman, CEO, Liquid Marketing Advisory Group
- Amanda Starr, VP, Client Experience and Strategy, Creative Realities
- Edward Tang, Product Manager, Guest Experience, Space Needle
- Ryan Taylor, Business Consultant, Delta Air Lines
- Andrea Varrone, Director of Strategic Accounts, Creative Realities
- Rich Wong, Director, Campus Tech, University of Michigan
Winners will be announced on October 20 at DSE 2025 during an awards ceremony.
