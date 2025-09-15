Beyond Oil to Participate at the Sidoti Small Cap Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and KIBBUTZ YIFAT, Israel, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE: BOIL) (“Beyond Oil” or the “Company”), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, minimizing waste and enhancing sustainability, today announced that management will participate in the Sidoti Small Cap Conference, to be held September 17-18, 2025.

Management will meet virtually with investors and present at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, September 18, 2025. A live webcast of their presentation will be accessible on the News & Events section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://www.beyondoil.co/investor-relations or directly here.

Beyond Oil Ltd. is a food-tech innovation company with over 15 years of dedication to creating solutions that mitigate health risks, reduce costs for food service companies and improve sustainability. The Company’s patented technology, with regulatory clearances from the FDA and Health Canada, significantly reduces harmful compounds in frying oil, addressing critical health concerns. Beyond Oil’s solution tackles a global issue in the food industry: the widespread practice of reusing frying oil for hundreds of cycles across several days. This practice is common in restaurant kitchens, hotels, catering services, banquet halls, fried food manufacturing plants, and institutions such as schools and military facilities. Beyond Oil's product is backed by extensive research which has highlighted its value in health risks associated with reused oil, including links to cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Beyond Oil provides an effective means to mitigate these risks while offering additional benefits such as improved food quality, operational cost savings, and reduced environmental impact. For more information about Beyond Oil, please visit: www.beyondoil.co.

