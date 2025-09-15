TerraLam® by Sterling Solutions Recognized in Fast Company 2025 Innovation by Design Awards

PHOENIX, Ill., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Solutions today announced that its TerraLam® Cross Laminated Timber access mats were awarded an Honorable Mention in the Fast Company Innovation by Design Awards for 2025 in the Transportation category. Access mats are used to form temporary roads and bridges required for the construction of large-scale electricity transmission projects.

Now in its 14th year, the Innovation by Design Awards celebrate the designers and businesses addressing today's most urgent challenges while anticipating the problems of tomorrow. The program is one of the most prestigious design competitions in the industry, spotlighting work that exemplifies originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural significance, and measurable business impact. Honorees were selected by a panel of leading designers, business executives from leading organizations, and Fast Company editors.

Sterling’s TerraLam® family of CLT mats are constructed from sustainably-sourced domestic wood and manufactured in Illinois and Texas. Precision-engineered TerraLam mats are comparable in strength to the strongest wood mats, but weigh less, covering more lineal footage or surface per truckload, saving customers up to 50 percent on freight costs, installation time and reduced CO 2 emissions. They can be converted into mulch at project’s end.

The enhanced TerraLam mats represent a breakthrough in site access mat performance and durability through Sterling's patent-pending "dipping and doweling" enhancement process. The innovation dramatically reduces deterioration caused by moisture, heat and normal wear and tear, enabling mats to perform optimally for up to twice as long as traditional CLT mats. This advancement unlocks new applications in regions where heat and humidity previously made wood-based access mats less practical, expanding access to Sterling's sustainable, domestically-sourced CLT solutions across diverse climates and geographies.

"This recognition reflects our core commitment to innovation and our dedication to applying technology to make our products work better for customers," said Kaye Ceille, CEO of Sterling Solutions. "By making access mats more durable, we not only boost their performance but unlock use in new geographies where heat and moisture would otherwise make the use of our mats less practical. This award validates our Innovation Lab's mission to solve real customer challenges through cutting-edge manufacturing techniques."

The US is in the midst of a massive expansion of the electrical grid. A single Midwestern grid expansion project (MISO) will require the equivalent of building an Interstate 90 and Route 66 out of access mats. Many times more will be needed for others, like PJM and ERCOT. That’s why having high-performing, sustainable access mats are critical.

The enhancement concept was born in Sterling’s Innovation Lab, which is dedicated to advancing and scaling cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, materials and processes. By focusing providing solutions based on customer feedback, enhancing performance of products, and thoughtfully employing the latest technology, the Innovation Lab supports Sterling customers while unlocking new markets and creating novel applications for its products.

About Sterling Solutions

Sterling is America’s leading manufacturer of high-quality, cost-effective Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) mats, panels and systems. Our line of TerraLam CLT products is sustainably-sourced and domestically-produced at our commercial-scale plants in Illinois and Texas.

Our Site Access unit provides full-service matting and bridging solutions to the utility, civil, and commercial construction industries, including Site Access Planning, Environmental Compliance and other consulting services. In some markets, we offer Right of Way Site Preparation and Restoration, Access Road & Pad Construction, Staging & Laydown Yards

Our Structural unit delivers cost-effective, pre-fabricated mass timber and hybrid structural systems complemented by exceptional technical expertise and project management for seamless delivery making mass timber accessible to the wider AEC industry.

For more than 75 years, Sterling has innovated and delivered sustainable solutions that meet customer needs, create jobs and economic opportunity across the supply chain, and reduce the risk & environmental impact of industrial, commercial and residential construction projects. More information is available at www.sterlingsolutions.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b3330fd-949b-46b4-b07f-99463386555a