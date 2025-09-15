Black Rock Coffee Bar Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRCB) (“Black Rock Coffee Bar”) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 16,911,764 shares of its Class A common stock, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase 2,205,882 additional shares, at an initial public offering price of $20.00 per share. All of the shares were offered by Black Rock Coffee Bar. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses were $338.2 million. Black Rock Coffee Bar’s Class A common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “BRCB.”

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and Baird acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. Stifel and William Blair acted as additional book-running managers and Raymond James acted as lead manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 11, 2025. A prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The offering is being made available only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com ; Jefferies LLC by mail at Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com ; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; or Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, 777 East Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202, Attn: Syndicate Department, by telephone at (800) 792-2473, or by email at syndicate@rwbaird.com .

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a high-growth operator of guest-centric, drive-thru coffee bars offering premium caffeinated beverages and an elevated in-store experience crafted by our engaging baristas. Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 in Beaverton, Oregon. What started as a single 160 square foot coffee bar in 2008 is now one of the fastest growing beverage companies in the United States by revenue and the largest fully company-owned coffee retailer in the country, with more than 150 locations spanning seven states from the Pacific Northwest to Texas.

Black Rock Coffee Bar:

Will MacIntosh

investors@br.coffee

(541) 208-1860