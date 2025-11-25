Black Rock Coffee Bar Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRCB) (“Black Rock Coffee Bar”) today announced that management will be attending the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on December 2, 2025, in New York, NY. Management will participate in 1x1 meetings and a fireside chat at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

A live webcast of the Morgan Stanley fireside chat presentation will be available in the investor relations section of Black Rock Coffee Bar’s website, https://ir.br.coffee.

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a high-growth operator of guest-centric, drive-thru coffee bars offering premium caffeinated beverages and an elevated in-store experience crafted by our engaging baristas. Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 in Beaverton, Oregon. What started as a single 160 square foot coffee bar in 2008 is now one of the fastest growing beverage companies in the United States by revenue and the largest fully company-owned coffee retailer in the country, with more than 170 locations spanning seven states from the Pacific Northwest to Texas.

