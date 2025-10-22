Black Rock Coffee Bar Announces Third Quarter 2025 Conference Call

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRCB) (“Black Rock Coffee Bar”) today announced that the Company plans to host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2025 financial results on November 11th, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-704-4453 or for international callers, 1-201-389-0920. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available in the investor relations section of Black Rock Coffee Bar’s website, ir.br.coffee.

A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13756076. The replay will be available until Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a high-growth operator of guest-centric, drive-thru coffee bars offering premium caffeinated beverages and an elevated in-store experience crafted by our engaging baristas. Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 in Beaverton, Oregon. What started as a single 160 square foot coffee bar in 2008 is now one of the fastest growing beverage companies in the United States by revenue and the largest fully company-owned coffee retailer in the country, with more than 150 locations spanning seven states from the Pacific Northwest to Texas.

Investor Contact

Will MacIntosh

investors@br.coffee



(541) 208-1860

Media Contact

Jessica Wegener-Beyer

media@br.coffee