Timing Update: Houston American Energy Corp. to Host Inaugural Investor Fireside Chat at 2:00 p.m. ET

HOUSTON, TX, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE American: HUSA) (“HUSA” or the “Company”) today announced an updated start time for its inaugural investor fireside chat, which will now be held on September 17, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. ET in partnership with Water Tower Research. This event marks the first public investor dialogue since the Company’s strategic acquisition of Abundia Global Impact Group (“AGIG”).

HUSA’s CEO, Ed Gillespie, will join Peter Gastreich, Managing Director at Water Tower Research, for an in-depth conversation to detail the Company’s transformation into a diversified energy platform. The discussion will cover the foundational milestones achieved to date, including:

The acquisition of the strategic development site in Baytown, Texas

Key technology and licensing arrangements

Front-end engineering studies and partnerships



“We look forward to sharing our vision for Abundia and our clear roadmap for growth,” said Ed Gillespie, CEO of HUSA. “We have made significant progress in a short time, and this is an opportunity to provide a deeper look into how we are building a new leader in the conversion of waste plastics into low-carbon fuels.”

About Houston American Energy Corp.

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE American: HUSA) is an independent energy company with a growing and diversified portfolio across both conventional and renewable sectors. Historically focused on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas, the Company is actively expanding into high-growth segments of the energy industry. In July 2025, HUSA acquired Abundia Global Impact Group, a technology-driven platform specializing in the conversion of waste plastics into low-carbon fuels and chemical feedstocks.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking information generally is accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking information is based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements about the future growth of the Company in the low-carbon fuels and chemicals sector as well as plans for transportation of feedstock and drop-in fuels and chemical products. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) risks and uncertainties impacting the Company’s business including, risks related to its current liquidity position and the need to obtain additional financing to support ongoing operations, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on NYSE American, the Company’s ability to predict its rate of growth, the Company’s ability to hire, retain and motivate employees, the effects of competition on the Company’s business, including price competition, technological, regulatory and legal developments, developments in the economy and financial markets, (ii) other risks as set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company.

With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, market and social uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company’s business is disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC on www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

