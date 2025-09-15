Supporting Heart Health in Our Communities

Toronto, ON, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeLabs is proud to support Heart Valve Voice Canada with a $5,000 donation to help raise awareness, detection, treatment, and support for Canadians affected by heart valve disease.

Heart valve disease is a condition when one or more of the heart’s valves are not functioning properly, affecting normal blood flow through the heart and the rest of the body. While it can range from mild to life-threatening, the disease often progresses over time and can worsen without timely diagnosis and treatment. Our support comes ahead of Heart Valve Disease Awareness Week, taking place from September 15-21, 2025. To learn more about the condition and how you can get involved or show support, please visit heartvalvevoice.ca.

“Through this partnership, we hope to spark conversations, encourage early detection, and support the incredible work being done by Heart Valve Voice Canada,” says Erica Zarkovich, SVP, Government Markets, of LifeLabs.

At LifeLabs, we are deeply committed to the health of Canadians and to empowering individuals to lead healthier lives. By supporting organizations like the Heart Valve Voice Canada, we are helping make a meaningful difference and reaching those who need it most.

