RISE Dispensaries to Launch Adult-Use Cannabis Sales at RISE Minnesota Locations on September 17

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISE Dispensaries , a rapidly growing cannabis retail chain owned by Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or the “Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced it will commence adult-use cannabis sales at Minnesota retail locations in Brooklyn Park, Eagan, Mankato, New Hope, and Willmar, beginning September 17. RISE Dispensaries will celebrate the launch of adult-use sales at its Minnesota locations with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:00 a.m. before doors open at 9:00 a.m., followed by music, treats, and special giveaways. Profits from the first day of adult-use sales at each dispensary will be donated to local nonprofit organizations, with proceeds benefitting Balanced Veterans Network and Metro Meals on Wheels.

Since entering the Minnesota cannabis market in 2021, Green Thumb has been deeply committed to serving the state’s medical cannabis community. With the launch of adult-use sales, the Company is proud to expand on that commitment, bringing best-in-class service and products to even more Minnesotans 21 and over.

At RISE Dispensaries, patients and customers can explore a variety of products from Green Thumb’s portfolio, including RYTHM flower, Beboe gummies, Dogwalkers pre-rolls, Good Green pre-rolls, and &Shine vapes and gummies.

“We are excited to celebrate this historic day in Minnesota with the launch of adult-use cannabis sales,” said Green Thumb President Anthony Georgiadis. “Our team is looking forward to introducing more Minnesotans to our industry-leading brands including RYTHM, Beboe, and Dogwalkers, while continuing to prioritize medical patients with the trusted service they expect from RISE, including exclusive curbside pick-up and priority parking at select locations.”

Green Thumb recognizes the launch of adult-use sales follows many weeks of mourning in Minnesota. To support the community directly impacted by the recent Minneapolis tragedy, the Company is donating to the Annunciation Hope & Healing Fund through the Minneapolis Foundation to aid our neighbors and community members affected by the recent tragedy. Additionally, the Company will continue to honor its ongoing commitment of giving back to the communities it serves by donating a portion of profits from the first day of adult-use sales to support two local non-profit organizations, Balanced Veterans Network and Metro Meals on Wheels.

“Balanced Veterans Network is honored to join forces with RISE Dispensaries in Minnesota to bring life-changing resources to our veteran community,” said Balanced Veterans Network Chief of Operations C.J. Cowgill. “Together, we’re breaking access barriers by offering no-cost medical cannabis referrals and mindful cannabis use education. Beyond these programs, our shared mission is to create a safe, supportive space where veterans can reconnect, heal, and rediscover the sense of purpose and belonging that so many struggle to find after their service."

“At Meals on Wheels, we believe no senior should have to choose between paying bills and putting food on the table due to fixed incomes,” said Metro Meals on Wheels Executive Director Patrick Rowan. “Too many in our community are facing that impossible choice, and the demand for our services is at an all-time high. As an organization that relies on community donations to ensure we can continue meeting this growing need, we are thrilled to partner with RISE Dispensaries in Minnesota to help support seniors in our community.”

Green Thumb operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Cottage Grove and eight RISE Dispensaries across the state. Adult-use sales availability for each RISE location is as follows:

Adult-use sales begin Wednesday, September 17th at 9:00 a.m.:

RISE Dispensary Brooklyn Park: 8016 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Park, MN 55445

8016 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Park, MN 55445 RISE Dispensary Eagan: 1340 Town Center Drive Eagan, MN 55123

1340 Town Center Drive Eagan, MN 55123 RISE Dispensary Mankato: 201 Sioux Rd, Suite 100, Mankato, MN 56001

201 Sioux Rd, Suite 100, Mankato, MN 56001 RISE Dispensary New Hope: 7700 N, Suite A, 42nd Ave, New Hope, MN 55427

7700 N, Suite A, 42nd Ave, New Hope, MN 55427 RISE Dispensary Willmar: 1413 1st St. S., Willmar, MN 56201



Adult-use sales launching soon, with the exact dates and times to be confirmed:

RISE Dispensary Baxter: 14091 Baxter Drive, Suite 108, Baxter, MN 56425

14091 Baxter Drive, Suite 108, Baxter, MN 56425 RISE Dispensary St. Paul: 2239 Ford Pkwy, St. Paul, MN 55116

Adult-use sales expected to begin the week of October 6:

RISE Dispensary St. Cloud: 3800 3rd St. N, St. Cloud, MN 56303-4031



For the latest launch information, please visit risecannabis.com/dispensaries/minnesota/ .



Each dispensary is staffed with knowledgeable team members eager to help patients and customers navigate RISE Dispensaries' expansive collection of products and identify the items best suited to enhance their desired cannabis experiences, wherever they are on their cannabis journey.

For more information on RISE Dispensary locations, including hours of operation, online pre-ordering, product availability, and medical patient benefits, please visit risecannabis.com/dispensaries/minnesota .

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”) is a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products, some of which are licensed, including RYTHM, Dogwalkers, Beboe, &Shine, Doctor Solomon’s and Good Green. Green Thumb also owns and operates RISE Dispensaries, a rapidly growing national retail cannabis chain. Green Thumb serves millions of patients and customers each year with a mission to promote well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities it serves. Established in 2014, Green Thumb has 20 manufacturing facilities and 108 retail stores across 14 U.S. markets, employing approximately 4,800 people. More information is available at www.gtigrows.com.

