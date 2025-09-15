Bulldogs Reclaim the “Kings of Cameron” Trophy with Dominant Victory

West Covina, CA, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The West Covina High School Varsity Football team lit up Covina District Field on Friday night, defeating rival South Hills High School 48–23 and reclaiming the coveted “Kings of Cameron” trophy. The victory marks the fifth time in six years that the Bulldogs have triumphed over their crosstown rivals, solidifying their place as one of the region’s powerhouse programs.







The Bulldogs set the tone early, storming ahead with 21 unanswered points in the first half. Junior running back Issac Villescas thrilled fans with over 150 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns, while the Bulldog defense delivered a statement performance. Led by seniors Felipe Hernandez (nose guard) and TJ Wilson (defensive end), the defense forced multiple turnovers, shutting down South Hills with relentless pressure.

The win was especially significant as it marked the first major victory under new Head Coach Bai Kabba, adding to the night’s excitement for players, families, and the entire Bulldog community. It also stands as West Covina’s largest win over South Hills since their 42–0 rout in 2022.

“This was more than just a game—it was a demonstration of teamwork, pride, and community spirit,” said Superintendent Dr. Emy Flores. “We are incredibly proud of our athletes, coaches, and fans who made this a night to remember.”

The Bulldogs will look to keep the momentum going as they prepare for their first home game of the season against Rancho Bernardo High on Friday, September 19, at 7:00 PM at Thyberg Field. Fans are encouraged to come out, wear their Bulldog gear, and cheer the team on to another victory.

About West Covina Unified School District

