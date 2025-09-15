WePlay Charity Initiative International Dog Day: Join "Paws for Love" to Ignite Hope for Stray Animals!

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 26, International Dog Day, WePlay, a leading global social entertainment platform, officially launched its special charity initiative, "Paws for Love." In collaboration with animal welfare organizations, WePlay invite every player to join us in bringing warmth and hope to stray animals through gaming and creativity.





Gaming with Love, Action with Light

Starting now, the "Paw Points" accumulated by players through participation and interactions in designated games on the WePlay platform will be directly converted into tangible donations to animal welfare organizations. These donations include pet food, medical supplies, daily necessities, and more. Every effort you make in the virtual world will become a meal, a dose of medicine, or a safer night for a stray animal.

Creative Relay, Voice for Love: #PawsForLove Themed Creation Contest Kicks Off!

WePlay invites players to show their support for dogs through creative expressions like songs, paintings, and stories. Every submission — whether a melody, a painting, or a story — becomes a heartfelt gift this special day. Selected works will be featured on WePlay’s platform, showcasing love and talent to a global audience.

Statement from WePlay's U.S. Market Lead:

"International Dog Day is not just a celebration but a global call to respect and care for all dogs. Through the 'Paws for Love' initiative, we aim to leverage the power of gaming and social interactions to draw more societal attention to stray animals and promote important concepts such as 'responsible pet ownership' and 'sterilization for population control."

WePlay and Charity: Gaming as a Bridge of Warmth

WePlay has always believed that gaming is not just a medium for entertainment but also a force for spreading kindness and uniting people in acts of goodwill. On this day of action, WePlay sincerely invites you to join us in spreading warmth through gaming and practicing charity through creativity. Together, let’s ensure every click and interaction carries meaning beyond the virtual world.

About WePlay

WePlay, a global social entertainment platform under Singapore-based Wejoy, integrates games, entertainment, and social features. With a mission to "Bring joy and friends to young people around the world," WePlay is committed to co-create an innovative era of gaming and social experiences.

