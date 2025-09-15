HERE Technologies and Radaro Partner to Deliver Next-Gen Route Optimisation and Tour Planning Solution for Enterprise-Grade Logistics

Radaro leverages HERE’s comprehensive suite of location services to enhance delivery lifecycle management – from planning and optimisation to post-trip analysis.

The integration of HERE's location intelligence and HERE Tour Planning extends Radaro’s operational efficiency, driver productivity, and global scalability.

Melbourne, Australia – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform is partnering with Radaro, a global leader in last-mile delivery management and logistics intelligence with over 10,000 daily users in 60+ countries, to extend Radaro’s enterprise-grade routing, planning, and fleet optimisation capabilities.

Trusted by global leaders such as Electrolux, Miele, Knauf, PPG and Air Liquide, Radaro has built a reputation for delivering customer-centric logistics through real-time tracking, deep workflows, mobile driver experience, and configurable business rules. By adopting HERE Tour Planning, a powerful route optimisation service, Radaro has strengthened its platform with truck-ready intelligence for smarter routing and deeper operational insights, optimised for mixed fleets, including light commercial, heavy vehicles and EVs to ensure consistent, on-time deliveries.

Enterprises using Radaro gain the benefits of a highly configurable platform, with workflows, dispatch rules, and operational governance tailored to their needs. Radaro’s intelligence and analytics, including real-time insights and performance metrics, empowering enterprises to continuously improve against SLAs, DIFOT benchmarks, and customer satisfaction outcomes.

The combination of Radaro’s platform with HERE Tour Planning and location services allows organisations to evolve from static route planning to dynamic, intelligent logistics execution for complex delivery schedules. From pre-trip optimisation to post-trip analysis, the combined solution provides traditional fleet routing tools while also accounting for real-world delivery constraints such as vehicle load capacity, driver availability, road closures, truck-specific restrictions (including low bridges or weight limits) and skill-based job requirements.

“Radaro is trusted globally to orchestrate the full logistics lifecycle, from planning and compliance to execution, driver experience, and customer engagement,” said Arie Spivak, CTO at Radaro. “By adopting HERE’s location services into our platform, we’ve further extended those capabilities. This is more than routing - it’s Radaro’s platform delivering real-time logistics intelligence for the enterprise at scale. Together with HERE, we’re delivering better customer outcomes and operational excellence.”

Brendan Macarthur, Head of Logistics ANZ at Electrolux Group added: “Radaro has been a long-term, trusted partner in helping the Electrolux Group deliver exceptional customer experiences and drive operational efficiency across the supply chain. Their highly configurable and scalable platform powers an ecosystem of innovative solutions that provide enterprise-level business intelligence, making Radaro an invaluable part of our supply chain journey.”

“We’re proud to support Radaro in redefining last-mile delivery,” said Daniel Antonello, Senior Director and Head of Business, Oceania at HERE Technologies. “This partnership showcases how the HERE Tour Planning and full-stack location services can drive real-world efficiency, reduce planning complexity, and improve the delivery experience for businesses, drivers and customers.”

About Radaro

Radaro is an intelligent, real-time, last-mile logistics platform that seamlessly connects businesses, drivers, and customers to deliver streamlined, customer-centric experiences.

Trusted by world leading, global brands, Radaro enables digitised operations, optimised performance, and elevated customer interactions. From multinational enterprise networks to large-scale multi-site providers, our technology enhances efficiency, reduces costs, and delivers branded delivery experiences that build lasting customer loyalty.

At Radaro, we’re shaping the future of last-mile logistics - smarter, faster, and always customer-first.

About HERE Technologies

HERE is the global leader in mapping and location technology. For 40 years, we’ve been powering innovation for the world’s most recognizable companies: from launching our first digital map in 1985, to shaping the future of software-defined vehicles today. With the industry’s freshest and richest unified map and a portfolio of products, services and solutions that serve the needs of multiple industries, HERE reveals opportunities that drive progress and unlock new possibilities for every moving vehicle. Discover more at here.com.

