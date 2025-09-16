Todd Vande Hei and Jaclyn Harriman Explore Resilience Through Autoimmune Recovery on Health Is a Skill

Beverly Hills California, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On this episode of Health is a Skill, host Todd Vande Hei welcomes Jaclyn Harriman, a coach and mother of two, for a powerful conversation on transforming a life-threatening diagnosis into a journey of resilience. After facing debilitating joint pain and fatigue following a COVID-19 infection, Harriman was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), an autoimmune disorder that can lead to chronic inflammation and bone erosion.

Instead of accepting a path of physical decline, Harriman rebuilt her lifestyle from the ground up. “I knew something more was going on,” Harriman said, recalling the months she struggled to walk downstairs. “I’m a very active person and could barely move.” Bloodwork later confirmed RA, prompting her to overhaul her approach to wellness.

During the episode, Harriman describes how the convergence of perimenopause, stress, and COVID triggered her condition—and how she countered it through consistent strength training, eliminating gluten and dairy, prioritizing sleep, and monitoring her symptoms with wearable technology.

“My mindset had to shift. It wasn’t about being skinny anymore, it was about being strong,” she said. The focus on strength, mobility, and anti-inflammatory nutrition enabled Harriman to manage flares, reduce inflammation, and maintain an active role as a coach and parent.

She also shared her commitment to passing these lessons on to her children. “I want them to understand how to treat their bodies well—not just through food but through sleep, movement, and stress management,” she noted.

Harriman’s proactive approach included dietary eliminations, regular sauna use, and daily movement—what she calls her “non-negotiables.” She credits these changes for improving her energy, body composition, and overall health despite her RA diagnosis.

This episode offers insights for listeners managing chronic illness, struggling with body image, or simply seeking better long-term wellness. Harriman’s story emphasizes that health is not about perfection, but about perseverance and alignment between mind and body.

Episode Highlights:

How COVID-19 triggered Jaclyn’s rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis and chronic inflammation





Why strength became a more powerful goal than weight loss





The impact of eliminating gluten and dairy on autoimmune flares





How emotional eating, stress, and sleep affect physical symptoms





Why daily movement, mobility work, and supplements are critical for managing RA





The long-term lessons Jaclyn is passing on to her children about sustainable health





About Health is a Skill

Health is a Skill is a podcast hosted by Todd Vande Hei, exploring the principles and practices behind optimal human health. Through expert interviews and real-life stories, the show empowers listeners to develop sustainable habits and resilience.

