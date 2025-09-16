Faraday Future to Present at the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference on September 18th, 2025

Jerry Wang, Global President of Faraday Future, will present in the upcoming Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference, taking place from September 17-18, 2025, and will deliver a Company presentation and participate in an investor Q&A at the event.





LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, announced today that its Global President, Jerry Wang, will present in the upcoming Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference, taking place from Wednesday, September 17, 2025, to Thursday, September 18, 2025.

Jerry Wang is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at 4:00 PM ET, and will have the opportunity to share the Company’s latest business updates, strategic initiatives, and financial outlook with the investor community. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session with investors.

Investors interested in accessing the webcast presentation may register to view the live event at the Sidoti Conference website here. All registrants will receive a link to the event upon registration. A link to the webcast and associated presentation materials can also be accessed through the Events & Presentations page of the Company's investor relations website here.

Participation in the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference reflects Faraday Future’s ongoing engagement with the investment community and underscores its commitment to transparency, innovation, and long-term value creation.

“We are excited to take part in the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference and share the latest on FF’s vision, strategy, and recent achievements with investors and industry participants,” said Jerry Wang, Global President of Faraday Future. “This event offers a valuable opportunity to highlight our ongoing innovation, reinforce our ‘Stockholders First’ philosophy, and continue building constructive dialogue with the investment community.”

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company’s mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future’s flagship model, the FF 91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The FX strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF 91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. FF is committed to redefining mobility through AI innovation. Join us in shaping the future of intelligent transportation. For more information, please visit https://www.ff.com/us/.

ABOUT SIDOTI SMALL-CAP VIRTUAL CONFERENCE

The Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference is a well-recognized investor event that brings together small-cap companies and the institutional investment community. It provides a platform for company presentations, fireside chats, and one-on-one meetings, helping connect innovative growth companies with portfolio managers, analysts, and other professional investors.

CONTACTS:

Investors (English): ir@faradayfuture.com

Investors (Chinese): cn-ir@faradayfuture.com

Media: john.schilling@ff.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/224ca976-3337-46ae-a1af-08f441c61320.