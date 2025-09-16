Transforming Global Healthcare: Inteleos Debuts Sonography Certification at Eight New UAE Testing Centers

New Locations Unlock Regional Access to Certification, Expand Opportunity for Professionals to Obtain ISO-Certified Credentials

Healthcare credentialing leader advances equity and excellence in diagnostic ultrasound for clinicians throughout the UAE

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inteleos, global certifying body for over 150,000 medical professionals worldwide, announced eight new testing sites across the United Arab Emirates. Through this unprecedented access, Inteleos will offer clinicians direct, in-region examinations for their portfolio of ISO-17024 accredited certifications.

Leading with the gold-standard Registered in Musculoskeletal® Sonography Certification (RMSK®) certification, the new sites will support clear, simple accreditation across specialties—empowering healthcare providers with advanced ultrasound credentials and ushering in a new era of support for expert care across the region.

The newly established locations represent Inteleos’ commitment to healthcare excellence at a global scale, targeting equity in education, professional validation, and patient care outcomes.

“This expansion reflects Inteleos’ mission: that high-quality healthcare and professional certification should be accessible to all providers, wherever they practice,” said Pamela Ruiz, Chief Business Development Officer, Inteleos. “Our new UAE testing locations make it possible for more clinicians to earn industry-leading MSK credentials, benefit from joining an international community of practice, and deliver the best care to their patients anywhere in the world.”

By leading with the flagship RMSK credential, Inteleos invites physiotherapists, physicians, and other medical professionals to demonstrate their expertise in musculoskeletal ultrasound imaging. This critical diagnostic tool supports both individual clinicians and full-service practices, including specialists in orthopedics, sports medicine, and rheumatology.

The RMSK credential is expertly designed to validate both the depth and breadth of providers’ ability in diagnostic ultrasound—including knowledge in bone, muscle, tendon, and nerve imaging, as well as guided interventional procedures. The 2025 application period is open now and will close on October 7. Exam administration runs from October 20 through November 21. Point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) certification exams for MSK are available year-round.

Clinicians earning the RMSK certification join a vibrant global community, opening doors to further specializations and career opportunities. To learn more or register for the next testing window at a UAE location, visit www.inteleos.org/uae/.

About Inteleos

Inteleos™ is a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare globally. It oversees the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® (ARDMS®), the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement™ (APCA™), and the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy™ (PCA), collectively representing 150,000+ certified medical professionals worldwide. The Inteleos Foundation manages the organization’s philanthropic initiatives.