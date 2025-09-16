Energy Measurement ICs Market Size to Worth USD 11.31 Billion by 2032 | Driven by Growing Implementation of Smart Grids | SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Measurement ICs Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Energy Measurement ICs Market (エネルギー計測IC市場) size was valued at USD 6.24 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 11.31 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 7.77% over 2025-2032.”

Smart Grid Deployment and Government Initiatives Accelerate Market Expansion

One of the main factors driving the development of energy measuring IC for accurate energy tracking and invoicing is the growth of smart grids in both developed and emerging economies. It improves grid integrity, reduces losses, and enables real-time usage analytics. A significant part is played by government incentives to modernize utility infrastructure and promote the use of smart meters. Additionally, utility providers' adoption of metering ICs in both urban and rural settings is being aided by incentives and regulations that promote energy efficiency, which is driving the growth of the Energy Measurement IC market during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Analog Devices Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Maxim Integrated

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Cirrus Logic Inc.

Silicon Labs

ROHM Semiconductor

Melexis NV

Monolithic Power Systems Inc.

Dialog Semiconductor

IDT (Integrated Device Technology)

Lattice Semiconductor

Vicor Corporation

Holtek Semiconductor Inc.

Semtech Corporation

Energy Measurement ICs Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 6.24 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 11.31 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.77% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Analog ICs, Digital ICs and Mixed-Signal ICs)

• By Application (Smart Meters, Industrial Automation, Electric Vehicles, Renewable Energy Systems and Home Automation)

• By Technology (RFID, Power Line Communication and Wireless Communication)

• By End-User (Residential, Commercial and Industrial)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

Analog ICs accounted for the largest Energy Measurement IC market share of 45.10% in 2024 and is expected to grow fastest at a blistering CAGR of 8.64% during 2024 to 2032. The segment’s growth is driven by their commercial adoption for precision and low-power energy metering.

By Application

Smart Meters segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 35.06% of the Energy Measurement IC Market in 2024 due to their ability to monitor in real time and provide accurate data.

Industrial Automation is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.75% during 2024-2032 due to the automation of factories, the need for embedded energy measurement increases.

By Technology

In 2024, the market share of Power Line Communication (PLC) reached 50.10%, due to its low-cost integration, mainly with an existing power infrastructure.

The Wireless Communication market will register a 8.16% CAGR during 2024-2032 owing to the requirement for IoT and smart home.

By End-User

In 2024, the Residential segment accounted for the highest share of 40.30% owing to the proliferation of smart meters and the rising infusion of smart home functionality.

The industrial segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.98% during 2024-2032 owing to the increasing automation, sustainability demands, and hot production sites is pushing ICs into factories and at the point of energy wrong.

Asia Pacific Held the Largest Energy Measurement IC Market Share Owing to Wide-Scale Deployment of Smart Meters

Asia Pacific led the Energy Measurement IC Market with a revenue share of 38.20% in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.46% over the forecast period of 2024–2032, driven by wide-scale deployment of smart meters, fast-paced urbanization, and strong manufacturing & utility sectors.

The North America Energy Measurement IC Market is witnessing a gradual expansion owing to a gradual installation of smart meters, refurbishment of the growing older grid infrastructure, and increasing deployment of electric vehicles.

Recent Developments:

In June 2024, Analog Devices reinforced its energy measurement offerings with the ADE7758ARWZ, a high accuracy 3 phase multifunction metering IC featuring integral calibration and robust performance across wide environmental conditions.

Exclusive Sections of the Energy Measurement ICs Market Report (The USPs):

ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE METRICS - helps you understand the regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets. The report highlights growing compliance rates with global standards such as IEC and ANSI, alongside rising demand for calibration-free IC designs that meet environmental and grid regulatory requirements. Additionally, certification trends for smart grid compatibility underscore the increasing emphasis on sustainability and system-wide interoperability.

helps you understand the regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets. The report highlights growing compliance rates with global standards such as IEC and ANSI, alongside rising demand for calibration-free IC designs that meet environmental and grid regulatory requirements. Additionally, certification trends for smart grid compatibility underscore the increasing emphasis on sustainability and system-wide interoperability. CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATES - helps you identify whether the industry is facing overcapacity or undersupply, which impacts pricing and investment decisions. Insights from manufacturing output statistics, along with foundry vs. in-house fabrication data, reveal production constraints driven by semiconductor shortages. These constraints affect the balance between demand and capacity across key producing countries and influence lead times and supply availability.

helps you identify whether the industry is facing overcapacity or undersupply, which impacts pricing and investment decisions. Insights from manufacturing output statistics, along with foundry vs. in-house fabrication data, reveal production constraints driven by semiconductor shortages. These constraints affect the balance between demand and capacity across key producing countries and influence lead times and supply availability. SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION INDEX - helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk due to geopolitical or logistical factors. The impact of global semiconductor supply chain disruptions, especially post-2020, is evident in the energy IC market, as shown by fluctuations in output, packaging distribution, and fabrication dependencies. These insights help stakeholders evaluate risk exposure by geography and supply tier.

helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk due to geopolitical or logistical factors. The impact of global semiconductor supply chain disruptions, especially post-2020, is evident in the energy IC market, as shown by fluctuations in output, packaging distribution, and fabrication dependencies. These insights help stakeholders evaluate risk exposure by geography and supply tier. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE - helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation in underpenetrated areas. The integration of features such as power factor correction, harmonic detection, and anti-tampering, along with increasing adoption of communication interfaces (UART, SPI, Modbus), showcases growing demand for intelligent, connected ICs. Trends in SoC and MCU integration also point toward a shift from discrete to highly integrated, multi-functional energy monitoring solutions.

helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation in underpenetrated areas. The integration of features such as power factor correction, harmonic detection, and anti-tampering, along with increasing adoption of communication interfaces (UART, SPI, Modbus), showcases growing demand for intelligent, connected ICs. Trends in SoC and MCU integration also point toward a shift from discrete to highly integrated, multi-functional energy monitoring solutions. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE - helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players in the market backed by an analysis of their growth projections, market reach, product/service offerings, and recent developments. The report leverages patent filing trends, R&D spending, and product development timelines to highlight innovation leadership. Competitive pricing analysis, ASP trends by IC type, and brand-wise feature benchmarking offer further insight into market positioning and long-term strategy among leading manufacturers.

