Launch of the third stage of Mežpilsēta residential project (Riga, Latvia)

SIA Merko mājas, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has launched the third stage of Mežpilsēta residential project in Mežciems area in Riga. A six-storey building with 53 apartments at Hipokrāta St. 16 is set to be completed at the end of 2026.

The Mežpilsēta (mezpilseta.merkomajas.lv) residential building will have an energy class A rating. The size of the apartments ranges from 44 to 87 square meters, with the prices per square meter ranging from 2,567 to 2,975 euros.

The residential development is located in the green and fast-growing Mežpilsēta neighbourhood, right next to the forest. Each apartment will have a balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows and heated floors in all apartments will create a bright and comfortable living environment. Apartment prices include private storage rooms in the basement, with the option to purchase larger storage units if needed.

The project will feature in total of 44 outdoor parking spaces, including 13 covered spaces and four spaces equipped with electric charging options. Residents will also benefit from a stroller room on the ground floor, shared amenities include a spacious community lounge area with a kitchen and restroom facilities, as well as direct access to a terrace. The landscaped grounds will feature a children’s playground and green recreational areas. The fenced yard will be a safe place with security cameras and an access control system for the building entrance, stroller room and storage room block in the basement. Additional features include a bicycle repair station and enhance technical solutions such as decentralized ventilation units and underfloor heating with individual room temperature control.

Hipokrāta St. 16 will be the fifth building in the Mežpilsēta residential development. Four buildings containing 164 apartments have been completed to date, out of a total of 11 buildings and 535 apartments planned for the entire project.

SIA Merko mājas (https://merkomajas.lv) is a recognized Latvian residential developer. To ensure the best quality, convenience and assurance for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and warranty service.

Additional information: Mr. Roberts Rēboks, Board member of SIA Merko mājas, e-mail: Roberts.Reboks@merkomajas.lv

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus ( group.merko.ee ) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. As at the end of 2024, the group employed 605 people, and the group’s revenue for 2024 was EUR 539 million.

Attachment