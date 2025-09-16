Payhawk transforms spending experience for businesses with four enterprise-ready AI agents

Financial Controller, Procurement, Travel, and Payments agents act within policy - giving finance more control and eliminating busywork.

For employees, forms, tickets, policies, reports and finance jargon are replaced with natural language conversation.

Payhawk’s Fall ’25 Product Edition also includes global payments at 0.3% FX in 115 currencies.



LONDON, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payhawk, the finance orchestration and spend management platform, today announced its Fall ’25 Product Edition, expanding its AI Office of the CFO stack. The release brings a coordinated set of AI agents — Financial Controller, Procurement, Travel, and Payments — that complete everyday finance work, following the roles, policies, and approvals finance already sets with a full audit trail.

Employees make natural-language requests, and the agents guide them end-to-end through each process, collecting approvals in the background. Over time, agents learn preferences and anticipate needs, so tasks are completed faster and with less wasted effort.

“Enterprises don’t need more chat, they need outcomes,” said Hristo Borisov, CEO and Co-founder of Payhawk. “The majority of agents on the market today lack enterprise capabilities to be adopted at scale, such as permissions, policies, multi-tenancy, audit trails, and data security standards - all absolutely critical when it comes to business payments. Our AI agents act within your controls and finish real finance tasks, so the easy thing for employees is also the right thing for the business.”

Invisible orchestration by design

Payhawk’s agents operate within existing roles, permissions, and policies, keeping data in-platform and logging every action for auditability. Finance teams gain control and visibility, while repetitive busywork is eliminated.

What each аgent handles

Financial Controller Agent — Speeds up month-end closing by chasing receipts and uploading documents from vendor portals automatically, flagging anomalies, and escalating reminders around close. Expenses are submitted 2x faster.

— Speeds up month-end closing by chasing receipts and uploading documents from vendor portals automatically, flagging anomalies, and escalating reminders around close. Expenses are submitted 2x faster. Procurement Agent — Employees say what they need; the agent gathers context, applies budgets and policy, routes approvals, increases card limits or creates purchase orders — no forms, fewer tickets and reminders. Request to purchase time reduced by 60%.

— Employees say what they need; the agent gathers context, applies budgets and policy, routes approvals, increases card limits or creates purchase orders — no forms, fewer tickets and reminders. Request to purchase time reduced by 60%. Travel Agent — Books within policy via natural language based on user preferences, then auto-creates a trip report and groups expenses for one-click approval and ERP export. Saves up to 90 minutes per trip.

— Books within policy via natural language based on user preferences, then auto-creates a trip report and groups expenses for one-click approval and ERP export. Saves up to 90 minutes per trip. Payments Agent — Deflects approximately 40% of helpdesk work for your finance team by giving instant answers on failed transactions, blocked cards, pending reimbursements or funding issues and proposes compliant next steps.

Beyond the release of the AI Office of the CFO, Payhawk’s Fall ’25 Product Edition includes global payments at 0.3% FX in 115 currencies in partnership with JP Morgan Payments, enhanced role/permission controls, and additional platform improvements.

Payhawk will be hosting a product showcase on October 2nd 2025. To sign up, visit https://payhawk.com/editions/fall-2025.

About Payhawk

Payhawk is the finance orchestration platform that unifies global spend management with intelligent automation and real-time payments. Our solution combines corporate cards, expense management, accounts payable, and procure-to-pay in a single platform — eliminating manual processes that slow companies down.



Unlike solutions that force a trade-off between powerful controls and great user experience, Payhawk delivers both, enabling finance teams to drive efficiency and growth while maintaining control. Headquartered in London with 9 offices across Europe and the US, Payhawk serves mid-market and enterprise companies in 32+ countries. Learn more at www.payhawk.com.

