Harvia Introduces Fenix and updated smart sauna app – Intuitive Sauna Control for a Connected Future

Harvia, a leader in the global sauna market, introduces two new innovations designed to make sauna control intuitive, modern, and future-ready: the Harvia Fenix control panel and the MyHarvia mobile app.

This launch marks a strategic step forward in Harvia’s role to shape the global sauna market through intuitive design and digital connectivity. Both Fenix and MyHarvia feature the same user interface design, ensuring a consistent and easy-to-use experience across devices.

“We wanted to create something that feels natural and safe to use and is ready for the future. With Fenix and the new smart MyHarvia sauna app, sauna control becomes effortless – whether you're a first-time user or a seasoned sauna enthusiast. And because everything is connected, updates and improvements come automatically, keeping the experience fresh over time,” says Markus Wörmanseder, Head of Products and Solutions at Harvia Group.

Smart, Adaptive, and Designed for All Sauna Users

The Harvia Fenix control panel is more than just a touchscreen. It’s a smart companion for your sauna. It learns how your heater performs and uses that data to optimize heating times. You simply set when you want the sauna to be ready, and Fenix takes care of the rest.

To make the experience even more personal, Fenix offers three predefined heating profiles – Mild, Cozy, and Hot – each tailored to different sauna preferences. These profiles provide ready-made settings for different types of sauna experiences and can be customized or replaced with personal favorites.

The smart and updated MyHarvia sauna app complements the panel with remote control capabilities, usage statistics, and maintenance notifications. With built-in Wi-Fi, both Fenix and MyHarvia receive over-the-air updates, ensuring your sauna setup stays up to date and evolves over time. MyHarvia app can be downloaded from the Google Play and Apple App store.

Harvia Fenix is designed for both private consumers and commercial users, supporting traditional and combi heaters in home and professional environments.

Easy Upgrade for Existing Customers

For current Harvia Xenio users, upgrading to Fenix is exceptionally easy. The new panel uses the same cable connector and can be installed without an electrician. This plug-and-play approach makes it simple to enjoy the latest features without replacing the entire system.

Available Now Through Harvia Resellers

The Fenix control units are now available through Harvia’s reseller network in Europe, North America, and several other international markets. The control products are UL certified for the U.S. market, ensuring compliance and reliability.

More Fenix-compatible products will be introduced in 2026, expanding the connected sauna experience across Harvia’s portfolio.

Explore the new products at:

https://www.harvia.com/en/harvia-fenix-intelligent-sauna-control/



Harvia in short

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 175.2 million in 2024. Harvia Group employs approximately 700 professionals in Finland, United States, Germany, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

