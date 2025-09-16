GlobalFoundries Joins World Economic Forum’s Global Lighthouse Network for Manufacturing Excellence

SINGAPORE, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF) today announced that the World Economic Forum (WEF) has designated its 300mm fab in Singapore as part of the Global Lighthouse Network (GLN) of advanced manufacturers. This prestigious title recognizes GF’s leadership in deploying and scaling Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies to drive enterprise-wide operational transformation.

GF continuously strives to leverage digital capabilities to improve safety, cost, quality, and productivity. By harnessing AI and machine learning, GF is transforming its manufacturing operations and driving smarter, more sustainable production across fabs in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. By deploying over 60 smart manufacturing solutions since 2020 leveraging AI, machine learning, IoT, and advanced analytics, GF has demonstrated significant breakthroughs in cost, quality, and productivity in manufacturing.

In parallel, GF is strengthening the broader ecosystem through strategic partnerships with academia, solution providers, and government agencies. These collaborations are building a robust pipeline of digital talent and enabling the co-development of innovative, future-ready solutions. Meanwhile, GF engineers are upskilling in automated, data-driven environments and transitioning into roles to lead smart manufacturing initiatives and drive innovation.

As part of the GLN, GF will continue to cross-learn and progress our innovation across the ecosystem with other global Lighthouse sites.

“Our digital transformation is instrumental in accelerating GF’s ability to deliver differentiated, essential chips that power AI growth and adoption, while meeting the demands of fast-evolving markets such as mobile, automotive and IoT,” said Niels Anderskouv, president and chief operating officer at GF. “By re-engineering operations through digital innovation, we lead with agility, delivering trusted, high-quality semiconductors with speed and reliability. This strategic evolution unlocks scalable growth and long-term value for our stakeholders.”

“The organizations that will shape the future are those driving holistic transformation today, embedding digital innovation, resilience, sustainability, talent development, and customer centricity into everything they do,” said Kiva Allgood, Managing Director and Head of the Centre for Advanced Manufacturing and Supply Chains, World Economic Forum. “Congratulations to the new Lighthouse cohort that demonstrates how forward-thinking companies across industries and segments are putting this vision into action, setting a new global standard for operational excellence and impact.”

“This milestone signifies GF Singapore’s critical role in GF’s global manufacturing footprint, alongside our world-class facilities in the U.S. and Dresden,” said Yew Kong Tan, senior vice president and general manager, APAC Manufacturing and Singapore Site at GF. “At GF’s AI Centre of Excellence in Singapore, we are advancing the adoption of Industry 5.0 from 4.0, reshaping our workforce with the latest digital solutions for the current and next-generation talent, and building a robust digital ecosystem to fuel innovation through strategic partnerships. Through continued investment in cutting-edge technologies and people, GF champions Singapore’s leadership in advanced manufacturing, reinforcing its position as a key global semiconductor manufacturing site.”

