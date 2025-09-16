Riviera Partners acquires Board and Technology (BaT) and welcomes Olof Pripp as Partner, Expanding Global Reach and Boardroom Expertise

New York, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riviera Partners, a leading global executive search firm specializing in technology leadership, is pleased to announce the acquisition of BaT and that Olof Pripp has joined the firm as a Partner. Olof brings decades of experience advising boards and C-suites, with a distinguished record in board governance, CEO succession, and executive leadership across Europe and the United States.

As the founder of Board and Technology (BaT), Olof has built a reputation as a trusted advisor to some of the world’s largest corporations, as well as fast-growing technology companies. His work spans board reviews, governance advisory, and leadership succession, with a personal track record of guiding clients through the most critical transitions in the boardroom and beyond.

By joining Riviera, Olof expands the firm’s capabilities in several key ways. BaT’s longstanding presence in public company boardrooms enhances Riviera’s ability to serve clients at the very top of global enterprises. His expertise expands Riviera’s leadership in technical executive search while his European heritage and multilingual, multicultural experience will accelerate Riviera’s growth across Continental Europe and EMEA.

For BaT’s clients, the partnership opens up access to Riviera’s deep Silicon Valley roots and unrivaled reach into emerging technology talent pools — from AI and machine learning to the next generation of frontier innovations. Together, Riviera and BaT will serve as true human capital partners to executives and boards, providing more than search alone. Leaders will benefit from non-executive and advisory career development, community-building opportunities, and privileged access to global insights at the intersection of technology and governance.

"We are thrilled to welcome Olof to Riviera Partners," said Michael Newcomer, CEO of Riviera Partners. "His exceptional experience advising boards and leadership teams brings a new dimension to our work. With his expertise and our shared values of innovation, entrepreneurship, and diversity, we are uniquely positioned to deliver transformational leadership solutions for our clients around the globe — from the boardrooms of large public companies to the founders of the most promising startups."

“I am excited to join Riviera Partners at such a pivotal time,” said Olof Pripp. “Emerging technologies such as AI have created an unprecedented global demand for tech talent. That demand is further fueled by companies seeking to take full ownership of technology for competitive advantage rather than relying on outsourcing partners. Together, Riviera Partners and Board and Technology offer a truly unique global value proposition—delivering seamless talent solutions spanning expert technology leaders, C-level executives, and board governance, supported by strategic insight and community building.”

Board and Technology will continue to operate under its name, co-branded as “Board and Technology – Powered by Riviera Partners.”

