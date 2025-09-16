Kite Mobility Introduces Shared Lexus RZ to Tridel’s Auberge on the Park

Auberge on the Park residents will enjoy exclusive access to Lexus’ first fully electric luxury SUV through Kite’s shared service.

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Mobility, Canada’s leader in shared electric vehicles for residential communities, is bringing a premium touch to sustainable transportation with the launch of its service at Tridel’s Auberge on the Park this fall.

As part of this launch, residents will have exclusive access to a shared Lexus RZ, Lexus’ first fully electric luxury SUV. This marks Kite’s latest integration of high-performance EVs into urban residential communities, combining sustainability with sophistication.

“At Tridel, we continue to look for ways to enrich our residents’ living experience while reducing environmental impact,” said Graeme Armster, Director of Innovation and Sustainability at Tridel. “Partnering with Kite Mobility to offer a shared Lexus RZ at Auberge on the Park aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation, convenience, and sustainability.”

Kite Mobility partners with leading developers to embed shared EVs and eBikes into residential communities. Accessible via the Kite app, the service helps reduce parking demand, lowers carbon emissions, and provides residents with a convenient alternative to private car ownership—all while elevating the community’s lifestyle offering.

“The Lexus RZ represents a new era of luxury electrification, and we’re excited to make it accessible to residents of Château Auberge,” said Scott MacWilliam, Founder & CEO of Kite Mobility. “This launch is not only about sustainable mobility, but also about creating a premium amenity that reflects the caliber of this community.”

Located at Leslie Street and Eglinton Avenue East, Auberge on the Park offers residents resort-style amenities and modern conveniences. The introduction of Kite Mobility’s shared Lexus RZ brings an added layer of mobility, flexibility, and prestige to the community.

About Kite Mobility

Kite Mobility is a Canadian company redefining transportation in residential communities by integrating premium electric vehicles, eBikes, and charging infrastructure. By offering sustainable and flexible alternatives to car ownership, Kite enhances resident lifestyle while supporting developers’ ESG goals.

About Tridel

Tridel is Canada’s leading developer and builder of condominium residences, with over eight decades of experience and more than 87,000 homes built. Tridel is dedicated to creating sustainable, innovative, and thriving communities that elevate the lives of residents across the Greater Toronto Area.

