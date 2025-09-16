PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer unveils People of Progress: pushing boundaries in B2B branding

Innovative platform leverages AI and cutting-edge technology to position Wolters Kluwer as the go-to partner for professionals worldwide.



Alphen aan den Rijn – September 16, 2025 – Wolters Kluwer is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking brand campaign, People of Progress. This initiative marks a significant milestone as the company unites its narrative under a single, AI-driven creative platform designed to enhance brand recognition, elevate awareness, and demonstrate the transformative power of its technology-led solutions.

Wolters Kluwer is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. With renowned brands like UpToDate, CCH, CT Corp, Inview, Enablon, and BrightFlag, the company has established itself as a pioneer in integrating deep domain expertise with advanced AI technology. From clinicians to tax advisors, corporate counsels to compliance officers, Wolters Kluwer empowers professionals to work more efficiently, make more informed decisions, and achieve optimal results with knowledge, technology, and expert AI features that customers can trust.

Showcasing success stories powered by expert solutions

The People of Progress campaign places customers at the heart of Wolters Kluwer's branding efforts. It showcases real-world success stories powered by the company's expert solutions, turning the brand into a dynamic platform for progress that spans diverse industries and geographies.

Marcelo Amstalden Möller, Vice President, Global Brand, Digital Marketing & External Communications, stated: "When businesses choose Wolters Kluwer, they trust our expertise, reliability, and commitment to innovation. Our master brand credentials campaign is designed to reinforce our authority, build familiarity, and drive long-term growth. By integrating AI and pushing creative boundaries in B2B branding, we are setting higher standards and fostering continuous innovation and growth."

Running for over three years, the People of Progress campaign reflects Wolters Kluwer's commitment to sustained brand building as a driver of revenue and growth. By blending data-driven targeting with creativity, expert AI features, and cultural signals like sonic branding, the company is redefining B2B brand building in the professional services sector.

To bring this vision to life, Wolters Kluwer has partnered with Stein and MassiveMusic to create a modern campaign and distinctive sound identity. These elements are centered around the Customer Progress Bar, a visual symbolizing advancement and measurable impact. The campaign delivers a fully sensory brand experience, designed to stand out across digital, mobile, and in-person environments.

Progress embodies optimism, innovation, ambition, collaboration, and impact. It positions Wolters Kluwer's customers and employees as People of Progress: professionals who transform complexity into clarity, persevere under pressure, and lead with purpose. In high-stakes industries like healthcare, regulatory compliance, and financial integrity, progress is essential.

Campaign assets include video storytelling, digital media placements, static visuals, animations, thought leadership content, and immersive event activations. The media strategy began with a test-and-learn approach in the U.S., utilizing paid channels such as LinkedIn, premium publishers, programmatic advertising, and targeted trade media. Insights from this phase are guiding the campaign's rollout and optimization, with investments ramping up from September onward.

For more information about the campaign, please visit: People of progress | Wolters Kluwer

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50 and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

