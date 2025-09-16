HALO Dream Inc. Acquires Child Craft, Expanding Its Premium Nursery Portfolio

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HALO Dream Inc. (“HALO”), a portfolio company of Transom Capital Group (“Transom”), is proud to announce the acquisition of Child Craft, a beloved and iconic brand known for its high-quality wood nursery furniture and decor. Child Craft’s products include cribs, beds, dressers and other essentials that have earned the trust of American families for generations.

This acquisition marks HALO’s third in just 16 months, following the successful integrations of BreathableBaby (May 2024) and Baby Merlin (March 2025). Together, these acquisitions reinforce HALO’s commitment to delivering premium juvenile sleep solutions that help babies—and their parents—sleep better and longer. The acquired product line will be transitioned to the HALO brand.

“Since 1954, Child Craft has been synonymous with safety, comfort, and style,” said Walter Lehneis, CEO of HALO. “We’re thrilled to welcome this trusted brand to the HALO family. Child Craft aligns perfectly with our mission, and we look forward to investing to grow our presence in the nursery decor category.”

“Transom is committed to supporting HALO’s growth and market leadership, and we’re excited to help HALO scale its premium nursery offerings through this acquisition,” said Rob Papetti, Senior Vice President at Transom. “Child Craft expands HALO’s sleep-focused product portfolio with the addition of high-quality, well-appointed wood designs, aligning perfectly with HALO’s mission of delivering safe, trusted products that both parents and babies love.”

Legal counsel was provided by Honigman LLP. Financing for the acquisition was supported by Wingspire Capital LLC and Blue Torch Capital LP.

About Transom

Transom is a leading operationally focused private equity firm that thrives in complexity, specializing in identifying and unlocking value in the middle market. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Transom has established a strong track record across various economic cycles by employing a time-tested, operationally intensive strategy to drive transformative outcomes. Transom’s expertise spans corporate carve-outs, lender-owned businesses, and other complex situations requiring speed, flexibility, and precision. Supported by a large in-house operations team, Transom delivers tailored solutions backed with functional expertise to help companies unlock their full potential.

Transom’s sector-flexible approach is grounded in pattern recognition, value creation, and disciplined execution. The firm provides not only capital, but also the tools, insights, and operational capabilities necessary to accelerate performance and create long-term value.

For more information, visit www.transomcap.com.

About HALO

Headquartered in New York City, HALO Dream Inc. is a designer, developer, marketer and distributor of juvenile sleep products, including swaddles, wearable blankets, bassinets, cribs, crib liners and mattresses. These industry-leading products offer innovations that make safer, longer and healthier sleep easier for both parents and babies. For more information, visit https://halosleep.com.

Media Contacts

Daley PR for HALO

Nicole@daleypr.com

FGS Global for Transom

transomcapital@fgsglobal.com